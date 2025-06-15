Dakota Johnson's unaired Saturday Night Live sketch reveals the biggest issue of long-term relationships

The Materialists star Dakota Johnson discussed the issues that plagued long-term monogamous relationships in an unaired sketch from Saturday Night Live season 49, titled H*rny Little Dork. When Dakota hosted SNL on January 27, 2024, she starred in a bonus sketch that talked about the complexities of monogamous relationships, in which the male partners turned into unrecognizable beings.

Ad

Dakota, known as Shannon in the sketch, told her friends that her partner of five years, Dylan, played by Mikey Day, would not be himself whenever he would catch a glimpse of her stepping out of the shower.

"Well, everything will be normal, and then he'll catch a glimpse of me getting out of the shower, and he becomes... a h*rny little dork," she explained.

Ad

Trending

The Saturday Night Live sketch showcased Mikey twitching, cranking his neck, and eventually losing his ability to speak normally upon seeing Dakota. The faux trailer revolved around men becoming adventurous in an intimate way, a phenomenon Dakota's friends said had possessed their partners as well.

The following scene of the sketch saw Mikey speaking in a baby voice, seeking some private time from Dakota, who shrugged him away, saying she had to go to work.

Ad

"Anything can trigger it" — Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner explains the reason behind their partners' behavior

Ad

As the satirical sketch continued, showing Mikey following Dakota around the house, a narrator mentioned that the faux movie trailer was created by the "masters of horror at Blumhouse Studios." He added that it presented a look of the "terrifying" future that awaited every woman after a few years into a relationship.

The Saturday Night Live act then showed Mikey on his knees, begging Dakota with his hands folded. When the Materialists star told her friends, played by Heidi Gardner and Chloe Troast, that she must sound "crazy," Heidi countered, revealing that her husband, played by Kenan Thompson, showed similar symptoms.

Ad

"No, it's been happening with my husband, too. Anything can trigger it," she added.

The Saturday Night Live season 49 cast member explained that there was no particular reason behind their behavior. Anything from new clothes to "under b*tt" could trigger such symptoms. Heidi revealed that her husband often addressed her as "milady," compelling her to request him not to speak to her like a "butler."

Ad

Ad

Chloe faced a similar situation at home, noting that her husband, played by James Austin Johnson, would start acting like a robot and wake her up in the middle of her sleep.

A frustrated Dakota and her friends were then shown consulting a doctor, portrayed by Bowen Yang, who said that he had been researching the phenomenon "for years." He stated that people with issues similar to those of their partners had a long history. Hearing that, Dakota asked:

Ad

"I don't understand, doctor. What happened to their game?"

Mid-trailer, the narrator read a review from "Steve Baker at Variety," which said, "Chilling. Thank God I don't act this way." Then, a review from "Steve Baker's wife" said, "Uh, yeah, you do."

The sketch was written by Mikey Day and collaborator and Saturday Night Live co-head writer, Streeter Seidell. It was directed by Mike Diva, who helmed most of SNL's pre-taped acts.

Ad

How many times has Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live?

Ad

The Materialists star has hosted the NBC show twice. She made her hosting debut in season 40 on February 28, 2015, with musical guest Alabama Shakes. Dakota then returned for her second attempt in season 49 with musical guest Justin Timberlake.

During her second appearance as the Saturday Night Live host, Dakota starred alongside Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy in a video that showed her roasting "The Lonelier Island" and settling a "nepo truce" with John and Martin.

Ad

Dakota is the daughter of stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, whereas John and Martin are the sons of producers Steve Higgins and writer Tim Herlihy, respectively.

Saturday Night Live episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More