I absolutely loved how Colin Jost gave Saturday Night Live host Scarlett Johansson flowers, but why was the closing segment cut off?

Saturday Night Live season 50 aired its finale on May 17, 2025, concluding its landmark season with Jurassic World Rebirth star and seven-time host Scarlett Johansson, and musical guest Bad Bunny. Scarlett made history by officially becoming the woman who had hosted SNL the most times. After making her way onto the stage for her monologue, the actress said:

"It is so great to be back, because as many times as I've stood on this stage, it never stops feeling special."

As usual, the Saturday Night Live episode opened with a cold open, featuring President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) and Emil Wakim. It was followed by Scarlett's Monologue, the Local News Stories, and a few other sketches featuring the host, Bad Bunny, Bowen Yang, Mike Myers, and more.

Colin Jost and Michael Che covered the Weekend Update, followed by Nora Dunn taking over the stage to roast the new anchors. After a few sketches and a performance by Bad Bunny, the cast for the finale gathered on stage to present the closing segment, when Colin Jost paid a surprise visit, which, according to me, was the most heart-warming part of the finale.

While Scarlett was thanking everyone, co-star and husband Colin popped on stage to give her a bouquet of red roses and a kiss. Their co-stars cheered and patted Colin's back for the present. That scene, to me, was a beautiful gesture to watch on screen as the pair squeezed in a moment to celebrate each other and their efforts.

Being surprised by flowers? Every woman's dream. However, Colin did it better, appreciating his wife on stage during the finale of Saturday Night Live in front of millions of people, letting her know she was loved.

However, as much as I enjoyed watching the moment between the couple, I still do not understand why the cast's traditional 'goodnights' was cut off with a commercial for Suits L.A.

The ending of Saturday Night Live's season 50 finale felt abrupt

Traditionally, Saturday Night Live ends with the cast saying their 'goodnights and the credits rolling on screen. However, on the May 17 episode, the closing segment was cut off with an ad for Suits L.A. at 1:02 am, two minutes past its normal ending time on the East Coast.

The reason I find it odd that NBC chose to air the commercial for Suits L.A. is that the show was canceled after its first season. Moreover, it seemed like an abrupt ending to a landmark season finale that deserved the extra minutes of screen time it needed.

It happened while Scarlett was thanking Lorne Michaels. She said, "Lorne Michaels, wherever you are. You’re not gonna want me to single you out, but congratulations. You are a singular man," after which the broadcast was suddenly cut off.

I believe it was a disservice to fans and viewers in general. Moreover, it was unfair to the cast and the people being thanked on stage, as, according to me, it missed out on showing them having their true and vulnerable moments after a hard day's work. I also did not like how the Saturday Night Live credits were not shown, depriving the people behind the screen of their due.

NBC later posted the full segment on X, but I feel the damage had already been done. In the extended cut, viewers could see how Scarlett and Colin embraced one another again and shared an emotional moment. As a viewer, I would have preferred to watch the couple's heart-warming close-ups while watching the episode rather than in an X post released later.

Scarlett and Colin, who tied the knot in 2020 and share one child, had a wonderful scene on stage when Colin interrupted Scarlett to give her a bouquet of red roses and a kiss. It was a pleasant out-of-the-box addition to the show that left a smile on people's faces. Saturday Night Live fans on X appreciated the moment between the two, as one wrote:

"Colin Jost giving his wife, Scarlett Johansson roses at the end was such a beautiful moment... in other news a little upset that the end got cut off because you know it was the season finale of 50 seasons of SNL but okay..."

Another expressed a similar sentiment, saying:

"Scarlett and Colin moment!! My beloveds!"

I truly appreciate Colin's gesture and applaud him for expressing his affection. If nothing at all, it can be a learning experience for men around the globe on how to make someone happy with the least effort.

Had NBC not cut off the ending, the finale would have felt less abrupt and remained etched in the minds of the viewers for the right reasons.

Saturday Night Live episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

