"Dating for over a month now" — Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alum Amber Portwood confirms her new romance

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alum Amber Portwood has recently opened up about her new romance, confirming that there is someone special in her life. In a recent TikTok Live captured and posted by fans on June 23, 2025, Amber revealed that she had started a new chapter in her love life. In the Live stream, she said:

"I've been dating for over a month now."

The MTV star deemed her newest relationship a "good thing" before sharing that her partner had a job for "20-something years." She added that he had the "same exact job" throughout the years.

While the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star kept the identity of her boyfriend under wraps, she revealed that he was from the North Carolina mountains. Amber further stated that her mystery boyfriend had "this thick accent" and was "super sweet" to her.

The news of her latest romance comes a year after she called it quits with her then-partner, Gary Wayt. Their relationship ended shortly after Gary went missing during their engagement in 2024 while the pair was staying at a hotel in Bryson City, North Carolina.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alum Amber Portwood's past relationship with Gary Wayt, and more

Fans of the MTV show first met Amber in 2009 when she documented her pregnancy and the moment she gave birth to daughter, Leah, with her ex-partner, Gary Shirley, on 16 and Pregnant. Since then, she has had a notable dating life and has openly shared her experiences with her partners.

Gary Wayt, Amber's latest ex-partner, went missing during their engagement in 2024. After Amber reported him missing, the Bryson City Police Department started a search for him. In June 2024, they confirmed that Gary had been found safe.

Gary was found in Oklahoma, over 900 miles away from where he was last spotted. Shortly after, the pair called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

In a September 2024 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber confided in executive producer Kiki Malone that Gary "broke" her.

"I was stable. Right now, this is the first time in years in my life … I am not f**king right because a man put a ring on my finger. You broke me because we were actually in love," she said.

She added that she was recovering from what had happened between her and Gary, stating that he left her "for no reason." Amber then noted that she was in a "weird space" and admitted that "this rambling is so backward" for her.

In season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber faced a new hurdle in her life when her daughter, Leah, expressed that she did not want to maintain a regular relationship with her.

In the February 6 episode, Amber shared her disappointment with her daughter's decision and defended herself by saying she had "never been a mom that didn't care." However, she added that she had been a "f**ked up mom." In the meantime, Leah expressed a desire to be adopted by her father, Gary Shirley's now-wife, Kristina.

Apart from Leah, Amber has a 7-year-old son, named James, with ex Andrew Glennon, with whom she was in a relationship from 2017 to 2019.

Now that Amber has sparked a romance with someone new, fans hope that MTV will document the journey on an upcoming season. However, the network is yet to confirm plans for a new season after Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 wrapped up in May 2025.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

