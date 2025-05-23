Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 episode 32 recap: Ashley prepares for Bar's release while Briana gets her tubes removed

In season 2 episode 32 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which aired on May 22, 2025, the cast faced pivotal moments in their personal lives. Ashley received news that Bar had accepted a plea deal and would soon be released from jail, prompting her to prepare for his return and support Holly through the transition.

Ad

In Florida, Briana underwent surgery to remove her fallopian tubes, with Jade by her side during recovery, despite Roxanne's concerns. Meanwhile, Leah encouraged Ali to take a more active role in managing her medical care as she grew older.

Episode 32 overview of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2

Ashley navigates Bar's upcoming release

Ad

Trending

Ashley was settling into her new home in Las Vegas when she received a significant update from the District Attorney's office: her estranged husband, Bar, had accepted a plea deal and would be released from jail soon. This news prompted the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star to reflect on her next steps and how she would communicate the situation to their daughter, Holly.

Meeting her friend Nisha at a restaurant, Ashley explained that while she was originally expected to testify in Bar's case, the plea deal eliminated that requirement. She also shared that Bar would be credited with time served and released shortly.

Ad

Nisha checked in with Ashley, asking if she felt ready for the changes ahead. Ashley replied that her main priority was keeping things stable for Holly. She pointed out that she hadn't shared the news about the upcoming release with Holly yet and planned to hold off until Bar's living situation was sorted out.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star mentioned her intention to connect with a community organization to help guide them through the reintegration process. She acknowledged that Holly was "working with very little information" regarding her father's situation and wanted to be fully prepared to support her daughter emotionally when the moment arrived.

Ad

Briana finalizes her decision on permanent birth control

Ad

Meanwhile, in Florida, Briana prepared for a major life decision—undergoing surgery to remove her fallopian tubes. She discussed the procedure with her mother, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany, explaining her desire to avoid future unplanned pregnancies. Roxanne questioned whether Briana might regret the decision later, but Briana remained firm.

Jade, who offered to fly down and assist during Briana's recovery, arrived and helped prepare for the early morning hospital visit. After checking in at the surgical center, Briana completed the procedure and was released later that day. Roxanne drove her home, and while she continued to express concerns, she agreed to support Briana's decision.

Ad

At home, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star reiterated that she felt confident about the surgery and relieved that she no longer had to worry about accidental pregnancies. She told her mother that she didn't need additional children to feel fulfilled, and believed the man she would end up with would respect her choices.

Leah supports Ali's medical transition

Ad

In West Virginia, Leah took her daughter Ali to a Muscular Dystrophy Association check-up. Leah encouraged Ali to engage more with her care team as she approached adulthood.

Although Ali initially hesitated, she eventually agreed to speak with another teen with MD, and the conversation proved helpful. They discussed their shared experiences and how they balance independence with medical guidance.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More