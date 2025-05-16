“Make her stay at home”— Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Brittany suggests that Briana order a baby simulator for Nova

The newest episode, 30, of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was released on May 15. It documented Briana feeling disturbed because she felt like her daughter Nova wasn't being taught any s*x education in school. When she discussed the same with Brittany, her sister, she suggested that Briana should get Nova a baby simulator to help her experience what it felt like to have a baby at her age.

"One weekend, make her stay at home and take care of it!" said Brittany.

During their Teen Mom: The Next Chapter conversation, Briana told Brittany that she had a doll that used to cry, and it deterred her from being with guys because the thought of having a crying baby like the doll was unpleasant.

Briana, talking about her teen daughter Briana on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Briana didn't like the fact that Nova wasn't receiving any s*x education in her school. She decided to teach Nova about the same because she didn't want her daughter to end up pregnant in her teenage years. However, she didn't know how to go ahead with such a talk and decided to consult her sister, Brittany, about it.

When she called Brittany, it was revealed that she was in Japan at the time. Briana ranted to her about the lack of s*x education at Nova's school, and the scene flashed back to the time when their mother, Roxane, educated them about s*x, in one of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter previous seasons.

A clip showed Roxane telling Briana that she once used pamphlets from the Health Department to wallpaper her room, because they showed diseased hooters and "hotdogs". She did this in an attempt to scare young Briana and Brittany from having s*x. However, contrary to what Roxane might have wanted, both Briana and Brittany ended up having children in their teenage.

On the phone from Japan, Brittany warned Briana that the boys at Nova's school were "fast" and could easily impregnate young Nova. To prevent such a thing from happening, Brittany suggested that Briana get her daughter a baby simulator. This was solely to show her what it was like to have a baby as a teenager.

Brittany recalled that she had such a doll when she was in the ninth grade, and it used to cry. Playing with it made her reluctant to date guys because she didn't want to have the crying child depicted by the doll. Briana complained that she never got such a doll when she was a teenager.

"Um, yeah because you got the real one!" joked Brittany.

Brittany then admitted that she didn't know how she would talk to Nova about teen pregnancy and s*x. So she proceeded to call an organization that helped teens learn about the same. Briana visited the organization, where the doctor taught her the basics.

After she visited the organization on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana finally felt ready to have the talk with Nova.

