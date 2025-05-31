"Definitely not that vibe"—Love After Lockup star Damodrick admits he still talks to Quiana while living with his ex Jawalia and his kids

Love After Lockup season 6 released episode 10 on May 23, 2025, on We tv. This episode, titled Old Flames & New Fires, saw tensions rising between Damodrick and his exes, Jawalia and Quiana.

While staying under the same roof as his former partner Jawalia, and their children, Damodrick confirmed he remains in frequent contact with recent ex Quiana. In a confessional, he stated:

"My relationship with Jawalia has been all right. But it's definitely not divide me and Quiana half. Definitely not that vibe."

Though currently residing with Jawalia and helping care for their kids, Damodrick clarified that he considers himself single. Meanwhile, both he and Quiana acknowledged their ongoing communication and continued emotional and physical connection, despite the complexities of his living situation.

Love After Lockup star Damodrick explains why he's back at his ex's house

In episode 10, Damodrick explained the circumstances leading to his move back in with Jawalia. Quiana asked him to leave after discovering some "messages" exchanged between him and Jawalia. Now living with Jawalia and their children, he noted the convenience of being present in his kids’ lives.

"Right now, I stay with my baby momma. I was going to have to watch the kids, and she has to go to work," he shared in a confessional.

While he participates in daily routines with Jawalia and the children, Damodrick emphasized that his relationship status remains "single" and unchanged. From Jawalia’s perspective, his return was something she anticipated. In her Love After Lockup confessional, she said:

"He ought to put him out because he found out some text messages and stuff, but I knew he was going to come back because he could not resist this, and I just wanted my family back."

She responded that she got what she "wanted", indicating her intention to reconnect the family unit.

"There's no distance"—Damodrick on contacting Quiana after break up

During a phone call shown in the latest episode, Damodrick initiated plans to visit Quiana. In a Love After Lockup confessional, he discussed his feelings, explaining that his emotional connection with Quiana remains strong.

"I love Quiana. And when you're in love with somebody, you can't go without that person...You can love other people from the distance. When you're in love with somebody, there's no distance that can keep you from that person," he said.

Quiana also confirmed their ongoing contact, stating:

"Right now me and Damodrick are single. But I mean, you guys still talk to him every day. I see him from time to time...Of course, we still fool him around. It's definitely hard to just cut him off."

The future remains uncertain for all parties involved

Both Damodrick and Quiana acknowledged that their relationship remains undefined. Quiana explained that she is unsure about his current situation or who he is involved with.

The Love After Lockup star mentioned that they talk daily but tries not to "overplay" her role in his life. She reflected on the emotional difficulty of ending a long-standing connection.

"You see your life with someone? Like the rest of your life with someone is hard to just turn that off," she shared.

Similarly, Damodrick continues to balance time with Jawalia and his children while keeping his bond with Quiana active. As Damodrick’s father advised him:

"You have to make the most honest decision for yourself, the one that you can live with."

Love After Lockup is available for streaming on Philo.

