Did Grant and Natalie date after Temptation Island? Male cast member opens up about "real life triangle” after the show

Grant Larsen, a former contestant on Netflix's Temptation Island 2025, shared details about his past relationship with Ashley Moore. He posted a series of videos on Instagram, explaining the complicated situation after the show.

Grant had formed a connection with Natalie Cruz on the island, leading to his breakup with his girlfriend, Ashley. Later, he reconnected with Ashley and started dating her again while still in contact with Natalie. This led Grant to end things with Natalie and briefly rekindle his relationship with Ashley.

"You know, what you guys saw on the TV show, was a TV show highly edited, of course, but now this is real life. I'm in a real life triangle," mentioned Grant of Temptation Island.

Despite his efforts to work on himself through therapy, Grant and Ashley's relationship ultimately ended due to trust issues. Grant revealed that he is currently "happy" and "single."

What did Temptation Island star Grant say about his relationship in Instagram videos?

Temptation Island star Grant Larsen posted the first three-part video on Instagram on March 19, discussing his past relationship with Ashley Moore. He stated that he had cheated on her but also claimed that she had been hiding a secret. Grant explained that he didn't leave the island with Natalie Cruz to avoid hurting Ashley further.

"I’m about to drop for you, Ashley fans, the biggest bombshell that you’ve ever seen,” stated Grant.

He denied contacting Ashley after the show, claiming she messaged him first. Grant said he decided to pursue a relationship with Natalie, asking her to be his girlfriend. Grant Larsen also shared further details about his past relationship with Ashley Moore in the second part.

He explained that after starting to date Natalie Cruz, he ran into Ashley at a bar, and they had a lengthy conversation. The Temptation Island star Grant admitted to still having feelings for Ashley despite being in a relationship with Natalie. Ashley knew about Grant's relationship with Natalie, but they still connected. As mentioned, Grant described himself as in a "real-life triangle."

Grant ultimately decided to pursue a relationship with Ashley again. He ended things with Natalie and began working on himself through therapy. Grant mentioned that he aimed to regain Ashley's trust and prove his commitment to her.

Grant claimed that he made significant changes in his life, including stopping his use of substances and focusing on self-improvement. He also worked on rebuilding his relationship with Ashley, who eventually invited him to join her in Bali before she started a yoga retreat.

While Ashley was away, Grant built a yoga shrine for her and planned to ask her to be his girlfriend when she returned. However, Ashley wasn't ready for a commitment at that time.

"After I left Bali, she stayed in Bali for the month on this yoga retreat, and she was trying to find her own pieces again that, you know, I kind of stole," mentioned Grant.

When Ashley returned, Grant asked if she wanted him to continue pursuing her. She agreed, but they both acknowledged that their past relationship patterns were unhealthy and needed to change. They decided to attend couples counseling and work on communication, patience, and forgiveness.

Temptation Island's Grant concluded his three-part video series by revealing that he had purchased a ring and planned to propose to Ashley.

However, Ashley does not reciprocate Grant's feelings, and they ultimately break up. Their separation was difficult, but Grant chose not to disclose further details. Grant expressed his happiness and contentment with being single. He stated that he enjoyed his life and had moved on from his past relationships.

All the episodes of Netflix's Temptation Island are available to stream on the streaming giant.

