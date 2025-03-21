The coveted Netflix reality dating show, Temptation Island, premiered on the platform on March 12, with all 10 of its episodes. Per the show's format, the couples wishing to test their relationships were separated gender-wise and sent to their respective villas.

In these villas, they met "tempters," and had to resist cheating with them. During bonfire nights, they would be shown clips of their partners in the other villas, which would oftentimes be heartbreaking because they would see their partners interacting or catching feelings for the tempters.

Grant and Ashley entered the show as a strong couple and believed they would survive it. However, Grant was swooned by the temptress Natalie, and was intimate with her. He felt guilty about it because he knew it would hurt Ashley to see the clip of him. Ashley, who practiced restraint with Danny, gave up on Grant upon seeing his clip.

She then acknowledged her connection with Danny and even kissed him. When Grant saw the clip of Ashley getting closer to Danny, he said it wasn't an easy watch. He added that after seeing Ashley feel romantically for a guy, he didn't know if he should feel happy for her or sad.

He also stated that it wasn't easy to accept that she didn't want his love. Fans of Temptation Island posted on X to react to Grant's reaction to Ashley's clip.

"Grant does horrible s**t and then he’s the first to crash out??? What a narcissist. Get him off my screen eeew," a fan said.

"Even if Danny and Ashley don’t work out. I’m glad she left Grant disrespectful cheating **s," said another.

"This dude Grant on Temptation Island must be an idiot. He cheat on his girl then cry when his girl kiss another man. SMH," added a third.

Fans of Temptation Island criticized Grant for his actions towards Ashley throughout the season.

"Guys if GRANT from Temptation Island doesn’t have any haters I’m dead. Like f**k that piece of s**t guy," an X user wrote.

"Grant forgives Ashley. For what? He cheated first. If he truly did feel disrespected and belittled in their relationship, he should have talked to her. Man, and I thought Brion was bad," another user wrote.

"Grant not taking accountability till the end kills me, because what do you mean 'she held resentment and wouldn’t let go of it'," commented one.

"ASHLEY!!!! YOU BETTER NEVER TALK TO GRANT AGAIN, I’M NOT PLAYING!!!!!!!" wrote another.

Grant's reaction to Ashley and Danny building a connection on Temptation Island

In Temptation Island episode 8, Ashley told Danny that she had been on several dates with him, and so she could safely say that she was into him. She told him that she was glad he was there. The two of them shared a kiss. Seeing this, Grant made a comment.

"She made it clear that she moved on but she didn't send me a message and it's just a relief that this is over," Grant said.

He explained that he felt relieved because he knew that he didn't "completely" want a relationship with her. He stated that he was forcing it because it was the right thing to do, but he should've broken up with her a long time ago.

Clarifying it further, Grant stated that in his family most couples were still together, including his parents and his uncle and aunt, so he felt the need to prove to them that he too could build long-term relationships.

All 10 episodes of Temptation Island are available to stream only on Netflix.

