Temptation Island season 6 couples who are still together: List explored

Netflix's Temptation Island season 6 aired in 2025 with four couples facing relationship tests. The show moved from USA Network to Netflix, maintaining its core format with Mark L. Walberg as host. The participating pairs included Ashley and Grant's one-and-a-half-year relationship, Alexa and Lino's three-and-a-half-year partnership, Brion and Shante's one-year connection, and Tayler and Tyler's two-and-a-half-year bond.

Ad

The couples lived in separate villas with 12 single men and 12 single women for three weeks. Netflix shared the current relationship statuses of all participants on March 19, 2025. The final outcomes showed Alexa and Lino getting engaged, Brion and Shante staying together, while Ashley and Grant plus Tayler and Tyler ended their relationships.

Post-show developments included a planned Italian wedding, therapy sessions, new relationships, and career changes.

Netflix's Temptation Island season 6 sees two couples stay together

Alexa and Lino: Engaged

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Temptation Island couple transformed their island experience into a foundation for deeper commitment. Lino coordinated with Alexa's father before proposing at the final gathering, per StyleCaster. On March 19, 2025, they posted an official announcement. In the caption, their joint statement mentioned:

“From gym crushes to inseparable lovers…We can finally say WE ARE ENGAGED!! Going through an experience designed to test even the strongest of bonds only made our connection unshakable. We were risking everything—our relationship, our trust, and the future we had envisioned.”

Ad

The caption further read:

“But through every temptation, every doubt, and every vulnerable moment, our connection flourished, and the love we shared became even more evident. Together, we faced our fears, confronted our flaws, and chose each other…again and again.”

Upon returning home, they dedicated three days in Hawaii to open discussions about their experience, deliberately avoiding phone distractions. Their shared vision now includes Alexa's completion of her nurse practitioner studies while organizing their autumn 2026 wedding in Sorrento, Italy.

Ad

The Temptation Island pair developed stronger communication methods through their time apart, addressing previous relationship challenges head-on. They created a structured plan for their future, agreeing to establish their own medical clinic in Florida following their marriage ceremony.

Brion and Shante: Still together

Ad

A significant island incident involving Brion in a s*xual relationship with two others at the same time created initial doubt about their future. As per StyleCaster, the Temptation Island couple reconciled at the final meeting when Shante agreed to give their relationship another opportunity. Upon returning home, they engaged in thorough discussions about rebuilding trust.

Both partners now attend regular therapy sessions. Shante accepted Brion's commitment to change after witnessing his emotional growth during their time apart. The couple maintains daily contact while preparing to share living space once Brion's current lease ends.

Ad

Their focus shifted to strengthening their relationship foundation through family support and mentorship from older married couples.

Ashley and Grant: Not together

Temptation Island season 9 couple Ashley and Grant (Image via Netflix)

Post-show developments revealed complex relationship dynamics. Grant initially dated Natalie, a single from the island, but sought Ashley out at a local bar near her residence. The pair attempted a two-month reconciliation after their island separation. Ashley learned about Grant's continued involvement with Natalie during their brief reunion period.

Ad

Despite Grant's attempts to fix their relationship through multiple messages and a four-minute video apology, Ashley maintained her decision to end contact. She now pursues independent goals while staying connected with Danny from Temptation Island as friends. Ashley keeps limited communication with Logan, another participant from the island.

Tyler and Tayler: Not together

Ad

As per StyleCaster, their post-show interactions began with an extended conversation at their local gym. Tyler entered a relationship with Lauren, introduced through mutual friends while maintaining distance from the show's connections. Tayler initiated a final phone discussion about potential reconciliation two months after filming.

The conversation led to permanent separation when Tayler discovered Tyler's new relationship status. Tyler advanced his modeling career by signing with an agency. Tayler focused on personal development through therapy sessions, addressing relationship patterns. Their paths now cross occasionally at local establishments without direct communication.

Ad

Tayler dedicated six months to self-improvement before considering new relationships, while Tyler is building his future with Lauren.

Temptation Island is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback