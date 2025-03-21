Temptation Island’s Grant accuses his ex Ashley of hiding the truth

Temptation Island's Grant Larsen released three Instagram videos starting March 19, 2025, about his ex-girlfriend Ashley Moore. In the series of videos, he claimed Moore kept crucial information from viewers. He also promised major revelations about their post-show relationship which involved both Moore and fellow contestant Natalie Cruz.

"I've been dying to share this with you guys...I’m about to drop for you, Ashley fans, the biggest bombshell that you’ve ever seen," Larsen stated in his initial video.

The third video, which was posted on March 21, 2025, however, took an unexpected turn when Larsen backed away from making any personal disclosures. In the video, the reality star didn't make any revelations about Ashley as he had reportedly promised his followers.

"I said I was going to share some stuff. I'm not going to. It doesn't matter anymore. I'm happy, I'm single, I'm living my life and that's it," Larsen announced in his final video message.

Ashley Moore later told Tudum that Grant Larsen pursued her while dating Natalie Cruz after the Temptation Island ended.

The video series emerged right after Netflix's confirmation that no reunion show would be produced.

Temptation Island contestant Grant announces secrets about Ashley in video series and then backs away

After Temptation Island’s final bonfire ceremony, Grant Larsen and Ashley Moore went their separate ways. While Ashley connected with Danny Spongbergm Larsen was left alone and stepped back from his bond with Natalie Cruz.

However, within weeks of returning home, Larsen contacted Cruz and asked her to join him on a work trip. Natalie accepted his invitation for the work trip, which marked the start of their romantic involvement.

Grant also made a public display at the airport, asking Natalie to be his girlfriend. They started dating exclusively, with Cruz believing in their potential future together.

Meanwhile, Ashley Moore focused on her personal growth, maintaining contact with both Spongberg and another contestant Logan Paulsen. A chance meeting at a local establishment changed everything. Moore revealed to Tudum that Larsen had been visiting places near her home frequently.

"I ran into him at the bar right next to my house, and everything went downhill from there," she said.

Their renewed contact led to them dating in secret while Larsen was still in a relationship with Cruz, creating tension between all of them. Ashley also admitted to Tudum that her Temptation Island cast member was dating Natalie while he was seeing her. However, Moore and Larsen's relationship continued for two months before they ended it due to trust issues.

After Natalie discovered that Grant and Ashley were dating, she cut off contact with Grant, and his revelations also matched these details. In the second video, he released on March 20, 2025, the Temptation Island star detailed meeting Moore at a bar and their two-hour conversation.

After that meeting, Larsen contacted Natalie to admit that he had been dating Ashley while he was still with her. According to his social media posts, Larsen started therapy to address his behavioral patterns. During therapy sessions, he claimed that he saw a future with Moore.

The aftermath brought Ashley and Natalie together in an unexpected alliance. They appeared on a TikTok livestream on March 19, 2025, where Natalie revealed that she hadn't spoken to Grant since he admitted his involvement with Ashley.

The Temptation Island star also mentioned receiving multiple attempts at communication from Grant, including texts, voice messages, and a four-minute apology video.

In Ashley's final statement to Tudum, she summarized the situation stating that she would give Grant credit for doing "everything he could to try to fix it."

“But there just really wasn't any coming back from everything that happened. I just couldn't let it go, and I was never going to believe or trust that he really was going to change," she added.

Currently, as per Netflix Tudum, all three Temptation Island stars are single. Ashley Moore maintains friendly contact with both Danny and Logan from the show, while Natalie Cruz focuses on personal projects.

Meanwhile, Grant Larsen stated in his final video that he's concentrating on self-improvement.

Temptation Island is streaming on Netflix.

