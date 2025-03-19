What happened between Ashley Moore and Grant Larsen on Temptation Island season 9?

Netflix's Temptation Island season 9 documented the breakdown of Ashley Moore and Grant Larsen's relationship over six episodes. Grant cheated with contestant Natalie in episode four, following a history of infidelity one month into his relationship with Ashley. Ashley formed connections with two singles, Danny and Logan, after seeing footage of Grant's actions.

The finale showed Grant leaving alone while Ashley departed with Danny. Post-show events revealed Grant dated Natalie briefly before pursuing Ashley again for two months. Ashley confirmed to Tudum that Grant cheated on Natalie with her during this period. Recent social media posts show Ashley maintaining friendships with Danny and Logan while Grant remains unattached.

Ashley Moore and Grant Larsen split on Temptation Island after new relationships form

The first episode of the Temptation Island 2025 season captured Ashley and Grant expressing determination to repair their bond. Grant specifically mentioned wanting to demonstrate changed behavior to Ashley and his child from an earlier relationship.

However, the foundation of Ashley and Grant's relationship showed cracks only thirty days after they started dating when Grant's unfaithful behavior came to light. This breach created persistent doubts between them.

Before entering the Temptation Island, Grant talked about proving his capability to maintain commitments. He emphasized his desire to show growth to his daughter from his previous relationship. The show's structure placed them in an environment designed to test these exact aspects of their connection.

In the second episode's bonfire viewing, Grant watched Ashley's recorded statements about never trusting him again. His emotional response led him toward Natalie, a single participant in the show. Their connection intensified rapidly. Episode four documented their first physical moment through a kiss.

The following episode showed intimate footage of Grant and Natalie sharing time in the shower. This development marked a clear deviation from Grant's initial intentions on the show. Episode five's bonfire screening brought unexpected reactions. Upon seeing Grant's involvement with Natalie, Ashley displayed visible relief.

Ashley openly acknowledged anticipating this outcome, stating she had been waiting for concrete evidence. This moment marked her transition to exploring new relationships. Ashley's decision to declare herself available led to meaningful interactions with two other participants. She developed distinct connections with both Logan and Danny.

Post-show relationship status

The Temptation Island 2025 finale revealed significant relationship changes. Grant announced his choice to exit the show alone, marking separations from both Ashley and Natalie. Ashley left the experience in a relationship with Danny, having developed their connection throughout the later episodes.

After filming wrapped, Grant rekindled communication with Natalie, per Netflix Tudum. They took a work trip together where Grant made a public gesture at the airport, asking Natalie for an exclusive relationship. However, this arrangement ended when Grant resumed contact with Ashley at a local bar near her residence. According to Ashley's statements to Tudum, Grant actively sought her out by frequenting places she visited.

Grant dated Ashley for two months while still involved with Natalie. Ashley confirmed to Tudum that Grant's interactions with her during this period constituted cheating on Natalie. Despite Grant's attempts to repair things with Ashley, including multiple efforts to prove changes in his behavior, Ashley stated the relationship became a "shit show" and concluded she "couldn't let it go."

The Temptation Island star revealed her connection with Danny naturally faded due to different lifestyle preferences. Regarding Logan, Ashley maintains communication and describes him as "sweet" and "innocent," mentioning ongoing casual flirtation. She acknowledged initially choosing Danny over Logan because certain traits in Logan reminded her of Grant, though she now appreciates Logan's genuine nature.

Fans can watch Temptation Island on Netflix.

