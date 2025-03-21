Temptation Island star Ashley shares post-show update about Danny 

Temptation Island season 9 aired all ten episodes on Netflix on March 12, 2025. Four couples tested their relationships by living in separate villas with a group of singles. They explored connections outside their existing relationships before deciding whether to reunite, leave alone, or start something new with someone else.

Ad

On March 19, 2025, Netflix shared updates on the relationship status of all the cast members, including Ashley Moore and Danny Spongberg. Ashley entered the show with her boyfriend Grant Larsen, but their history of infidelity and mistrust came to the surface quickly.

Grant became close to single contestant Natalie, and after seeing a clip of him kissing and being intimate with her, Ashley decided to move on. She later developed a bond with Danny, one of the singles in her villa. Ashley and Danny left the island together at the end of the season.

Ad

Trending

However, Ashley later shared in an interview with Tudum on March 19 that their relationship did not last beyond the show.

“We talked for a little bit, but it just fizzled out,” she said.

Ashley and Danny's connection formed after Grant's actions in Temptation Island

Ad

Ashley arrived on the Temptation Island with the intention of working through her relationship with Grant. But after seeing Grant kiss and later become intimate with Natalie, she said she felt “relief” watching the footage.

“He didn’t deserve her, and he definitely doesn’t deserve me,” she said.

After that, Ashley focused on the experience and started building new connections. Danny Spongberg, 23, was one of the singles living in the villa with Ashley. Their connection began after their first date in episode 3, which Ashley said was the first time she truly felt distracted from Grant. Danny offered her comfort after the bonfire clip and brought her flowers when she returned.

Ad

Ashley mentioned during the show that Danny made her feel safe. They spent more time together, including a night in the temptation hut and an overnight date towards the end of the season. At the final bonfire, Ashley officially ended her relationship with Grant. She told Danny:

“I wasn’t ready to say bye, so I chose to leave with you."

Danny responded that he would "love to leave" with her, and they walked away together in Temptation Island. However, both had acknowledged that they weren’t sure what would happen next once they returned to their normal lives.

Ad

Ashley and Danny went separate ways after the show but stayed in touch

Ad

Tempation Island season 9 was filmed in May 2024 and shortly after the episodes aired in March 2025, Ashley clarified that she and Danny were no longer together.

“We live very different lifestyles, and we kind of knew that going in. I was more just trying to stay away from Grant,” she told Tudum.

Danny added that they ended up "gaining a pretty cool story and connection", and they remained really good friends after Temptation Island. They continued to support each other on social media. Meanwhile, Ashley said she also kept in touch with Logan, another single contestant she connected with briefly during the show. She said that that he was a "little cutie," and she still flirted with him.

Ad

Ashley also shared that she briefly reconnected with Grant after filming. They dated again for two months, but she felt the trust couldn’t be repaired.

“I was never going to believe or trust that he really was going to change,” she said.

Fans can watch all the episodes of Temptation Island currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback