Did the NFLPA legends win the Fast Money round on Celebrity Family Feud season 12 episode 5? Details explored

Season 12 episode 5 of Celebrity Family Feud featured a special matchup between NFLPA Offense and NFLPA Defense, both comprising former professional football players. Competing for their chosen charities, the teams faced off in a standard game format leading to the Fast Money round.NFLPA Defense, representing Forever Dreamers, advanced to the Celebrity Family Feud final round after winning the main game. Bart Scott and Sam Barrington took on the Fast Money challenge and successfully secured the $25,000 prize for their charity.NFLPA Defense wins Fast Money on Celebrity Family Feud and secures $25K for Forever DreamersNFLPA Defense and NFLPA Offense teams face off each otherThe NFLPA Offense team played for the Team Elam Foundation, which supports underserved youth through mentorship and education. Their roster included Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, LeSean McCoy, Devin Hester, Ronnie Brown, and Jerome Bettis.NFLPA Defense Team on Celebrity Family Feud (Image via Instagram/@familyfeudabc)Representing the NFLPA Defense and playing for Forever Dreamers, a nonprofit that empowers young people through leadership and community involvement, were Jevon Kearse, Booger McFarland, Bart Scott, Tyrone Poole, and Sam Barrington.This was the 11th time NFLPA teams appeared on Celebrity Family Feud. They continued the tradition of bringing former athletes together for charitable competition.Fast Money round performance breakdownAfter winning the main round of Celebrity Family Feud, the NFLPA Defense team moved on to the Fast Money round. Bart Scott went first and had 20 seconds to answer five survey questions. When asked what someone might do on a date to show they are a gentleman, he replied, &quot;open the door,&quot; earning 52 points.For the next question about how long people chew a stick of gum before spitting it out, he answered &quot;25 minutes,&quot; but he did not get any points. When asked to name a part of the body that might get a knot in it, he said &quot;head,&quot; which also received zero points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe then answered &quot;rocking them to sleep&quot; when asked what new parents take turns doing for their baby, earning 3 points. For the last question about a holiday when the airport is a nightmare, his response was &quot;Christmas,&quot; which scored 53 points. By the end of his round, Bart had a total of 108 points.After Bart’s performance, Sam Barrington stepped in to finish the second half of the round. To win the $25,000 prize, he needed to add at least 92 more points. For the first question about gentlemanly behavior on a date, Sam answered &quot;pay the bill,&quot; which earned 42 points. On the gum-chewing question, he responded with &quot;15 minutes,&quot; earning 4 points.When asked again about a body part that gets knotted, he said &quot;shoulder,&quot; which added another 4 points. For the question about what new parents take turns doing, he answered &quot;changing the diaper,&quot; which scored 48 points.Jerome Bettis @JeromeBettis36LINKTonight I'll be playing #CelebrityFamilyFeud to raise money for Team Elam Foundation! Watch me compete with Team @NFLPA Offense at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu.Finally, for the question on a holiday when airports are especially crowded, his first answer was &quot;Christmas.&quot; Since it had already been used, he followed with &quot;Thanksgiving,&quot; which received no points.By the end of the round, Bart and Sam's total score reached 206 points. This exceeded the required 200-point mark, resulting in a successful Fast Money round. They earned a $25,000 prize for their chosen charity, Forever Dreamers.Meanwhile, NFLPA Offense, though did not advance to the Celebrity Family Feud Fast Money round, played in support of the Team Elam Foundation and participated in the full main game.Tune in to Celebrity Family Feud on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.