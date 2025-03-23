"Do it better than anyone else" — When Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner turned heads with her advice for women entrepreneurs

Lori Greiner, an investor on Shark Tank and known to be the "Queen of QVC", shared insights for entrepreneurs looking to build successful businesses. In an interview with Entrepreneur dated June 22, 2018, she shared,

"Find something you love to do, and then do it better than anyone else."

Speaking about her journey from creating a successful jewelry organizer to becoming a well-known investor, she emphasized focusing on skills, knowledge, and effort rather than identifying with specific labels. Her guidance provided a framework for women entrepreneurs navigating business environments.

Shark Tank Lori Greiner’s insights for women in the business industry

Focus on expertise, not labels

Lori Greiner addressed the approach entrepreneurs should take when building their careers. She stated,

"As a female entrepreneur, I think it's very important for women not to think of themselves as 'women' in business, or as a 'woman' in any job position."

She clarified that one should put priority on one's career objectives without classifying themselves into gender categories. She also expounded further on this line of thinking by urging professionals to stand as competent individuals within their chosen fields.

"They should think of themselves as a person in business or in their job position, equal to, if not better than, anyone else around them."

Her words emphasized the significance of concentrating on capability and performance. Greiner's words indicated that professional success is defined by knowledge, experience, and determination and not eternal opinions. By adopting such an attitude, entrepreneurs could channel their efforts into accomplishing their goals.

Knowledge and experience as key tools

Greiner discussed the importance of acquiring knowledge and experience in a chosen industry. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"Do what it takes to educate yourself in the field you are interested in."

She pointed out that constant learning is part of the construction of expertise and stressed the importance of real experience in addition to formal schooling. She elaborated that it is "great" to develop experience through working within an environment in which experiential learning can be practiced because real-life settings offer better experience than theoretical study.

Her comment implied that direct participation in an industry offers learning experiences that cannot be achieved with mere traditional learning. Lori pinpointed the importance of ongoing education and firsthand exposure to business practices. She posited that people who pursue knowledge and firsthand experience set themselves up for long-term business achievement.

Confidence and persistence in business

Greiner emphasized the importance of confidence in professional settings. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"Most importantly, be yourself and confident in who you are, what you know, and what you can do."

She suggested that individuals should trust in their expertise and abilities. She also addressed the topic of perseverance when faced with obstacles.

"I'm a big believer that you should never take no for an answer when people say things can't be done. That just means it hasn't been done before."

She identified the importance of determination in transcending business difficulties. Greiner's words portrayed an emphasis on keeping confidence and perseverance in business. She instructed entrepreneurs to bring forward their ideas, believe in their choices, and keep moving towards their aspirations even in the face of obstacles.

The Shark Tank investor advice offered structured guidance for entrepreneurs to set up shop in challenging markets. By highlighting expertise, gaining experience through practical means, and keeping confidence, people were able to acquire the skills to excel in their domains.

Entrepreneurs showcase their businesses on Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu.

