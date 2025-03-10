"Sell yourself" — When Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shared seven ways for a standout business pitch

On July 30, 2021, Inc. posted a YouTube video featuring Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Lori Greiner, known as the "Queen of QVC", where she outlined key factors that contribute to a strong pitch. One of her most emphasized points in the video was:

"Sell yourself."

She underscored that an entrepreneur's ability to present themselves as a reliable, knowledgeable, and adaptable business partner plays a significant role in securing investment. Greiner shared seven strategies that entrepreneurs can apply to improve their pitch effectiveness.

7 key strategies from Shark Tank's Lori Greiner for a successful business pitch

1) Keep the pitch concise

Greiner explained that a successful pitch should be clear and concise, allowing an entrepreneur to describe their business or product in just two sentences. Investors assess ideas quickly, so providing an extended explanation may reduce engagement.

If a product’s value is not communicated briefly and compellingly, maintaining investor interest becomes challenging.

2) Be exciting

Capturing the attention of investors is important. Greiner highlighted that making a pitch engaging increases the chances of securing a deal. She explained that when entrepreneurs make investors laugh or actively participate, it helps maintain their interest.

Confidence and enthusiasm contribute to a strong first impression, keeping investors focused throughout the presentation.

3) Sell yourself

Lori Greiner emphasized that the entrepreneur is a key factor in an investment decision, stating:

"I look at who the entrepreneur is. For me, it's everything."

Investors observe how well entrepreneurs listen, how they respond to questions, and whether they demonstrate qualities that indicate long-term viability as a business partner.

The Shark Tank investor stressed that an entrepreneur does not effectively communicate or adapt during a pitch, it may raise concerns about their ability to navigate future challenges.

4) Present an opportunity that can't be missed

Investors evaluate whether a product has a strong market demand by determining if consumers will view it as essential. The Shark Tank investor emphasized that if a product does not create a sense of necessity, it may be challenging to persuade investors of its potential success.

Entrepreneurs need to demonstrate that their product fills a gap in the market and offers a solution that consumers cannot easily overlook.

5) Cover all bases

Entrepreneurs need to have a thorough understanding of their business. Greiner underscored the necessity of factual accuracy and preparedness, stating:

"You need to be accountable for and aware of every unit in the warehouse, every number on the books, every order coming in."

Being able to answer financial and operational questions without hesitation builds confidence in the entrepreneur's competence. Investors require transparency and well-founded projections rather than assumptions.

6) Base it on data

A strong pitch is backed by market research and financial evidence. The Shark Tank investor underscored that enthusiasm and passion alone are not sufficient; investors prioritize factual data that demonstrates whether a product has been or can be profitable.

If an entrepreneur is unable to clearly articulate what makes their product unique or valuable, it may suggest a gap in market research. Investors focus on data-driven insights rather than speculation when evaluating a business opportunity.

7) Practice the pitch

Rehearsing a pitch ensures a smooth and professional presentation. Greiner highlighted the importance of practicing by comparing a pitch to a performance that can be refined before it takes place, stating:

"You cannot over-prepare for a pitch."

If a tangible product is being presented, the prototype should function without issues. Repeated practice helps improve the delivery, reducing the chances of errors during crucial moments.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes ready to stream anytime on Hulu.

