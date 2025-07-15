"Do it for Minnesota" — WWE's Chad Gable cheers American Ninja Warrior star Kyle Soderman during the semifinals

American Ninja Warrior season 17 aired the first round of semifinals on July 14, 2025. Among the competitors was Minnesota native Kyle Soderman, who was cheered on by WWE star and fellow Minnesotan, Chad Gable, from the anchors' podium, alongside hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. As Kyle maneuvered through the obstacle course, Chad shouted:

Ad

"Do it for Minnesota, you betcha."

Ad

Trending

Although Kyle could not complete the course, he qualified for the finals after reaching the invisible ladder with a time of 4:06:16. Chad commended Kyle's performance, noting that it was not an easy feat to make it to the 10th obstacle. Consequently, the WWE star said that he was proud of Kyle, and so was Minnesota.

While watching Kyle take on American Ninja Warrior season 17's obstacle course, Chad discussed physical fitness, mental training, and other skills important for players competing in professional wrestling as well as in competition shows like American Ninja Warrior. Additionally, the WWE star shared his thoughts on the obstacle course, commenting on its level of difficulty.

Ad

WWE alum Chad Gable thinks he can take on the Battering Ram in the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course

Ad

Joined by fellow American Ninja Warrior star and wife Megan Johnson, on the sidelines, cheering him on, Kyle Soderman started his semifinals run, hoping to advance to the finale. With ten obstacles to overcome, Kyle appeared determined to make his way through.

While Kyle, who was six feet tall, navigated his way through the first couple of obstacles, host Matt asked Chad's opinion on the "size variants" and their impact on a contestant's performance. The WWE alum explained that although he was short, he won matches using his lower body's flexibility and agility. According to Chad, the taller the contestants, the harder they fell.

Ad

Regardless, he said that he had "faith" in his fellow Minnesotan athlete. Chad was confident that Kyle would exhibit the "tenacity" of a true Minnesotan and continue to overcome the hurdles in his way. In the meantime, Kyle made his way across the Spin Cycle, impressing the hosts with his body awareness and acrobatic abilities.

"The athleticism is just unbelievable to me," Chad remarked.

When Akbar asked the wrestler to pick one obstacle he thought he could "crush," Chad chose the Battering Ram. He admitted the hurdle looked the "most challenging," but at the same time, he believed he had the grip required to outlast it since he had a background in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Ad

Ad

As Kyle inched closer to the finish line, with only four obstacles remaining, Chad shared his thoughts on endurance, saying:

"You know, it's a hard thing, but you kind of almost have to block it. Convince yourself you're not tired."

When Matt asked Chad what American Ninja Warrior contestants had to do to qualify for WWE, he mentioned that they had to show character to make the transfer into wrestling. In the meantime, Kyle made his way onto the Doorknob Arch, which impressed Chad, and he remarked that it was "unbelievable."

Ad

He added that his training had always been straightforward. Consequently, Chad struggled to understand how people trained for American Ninja Warrior.

Standing at the end of the course, Kyle only needed to overpower the Invisible Ladder to complete it. However, he failed to finish it.

"I'm proud of him. Minnesota's proud of him," Chad said.

With that, Kyle secured his spot in the finals alongside Daniel Gil, Austin Baron, Elijah Browning, R.J. Roman, Isabella Wakeham, and more.

Ad

American Ninja Warrior season 17 is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More