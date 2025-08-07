“Doesn’t even look like the same restaurant”- Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service participant reacts after the chef transforms her food joint

Episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service was released on August 6, 2025. It saw the celebrity chef transforming a food joint called Bruno's. Like most of the season's episodes, even this one started with Gordon inspecting the restaurant first. Among the several disturbing things that he discovered inside the restaurant was a dead rat in the basement, a container in the fridge with blood on it, greying beef, and greasy leftover potatoes waiting to be discarded. Gordon uplifted the owner, Tim, and gave him the confidence to hand over the reins of the restaurant to his son, Nick. He also gave the customary revamp to the looks of the restaurant and helped with the industrial cleaning of the place. He changed the menu and taught Nick how to make some dishes on it. After he changed the interiors of the place, Annemarie, the server and helper, was shocked to see it. &quot;It doesn't even look like the same restaurant,&quot; she exclaimed. How the employees at Bruno's reacted to the restaurant's transformation on Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode 10The restaurant was positioned at a crossroad, so it was catching a lot of eyeballs, according to Gordon. That was why he decided to give it a catchy exterior by adding a red canopy outside, which had &quot;Bruno's&quot; written on it. When the employees and the owners of the restaurant walked to it, they appreciated the exterior and called it &quot;pretty&quot;. Gordon, who was watching their reaction on Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service cameras, was excited for them to see the interior. The employees were all shocked when they saw the transformation. Nick noticed the wallpaper change, and Gordon explained to the cameras that to keep the 1920 feel of the restaurant, they kept the interior intact but changed the wallpaper. &quot;These walls covered in stunning wallpaper. Beautiful vintage black and white photos,&quot; Gordon stated. Nick pointed out the framed baseball jersey with the name &quot;Bruno's&quot; on it. It symbolised the father-son's shared love for the sport. Brie, Nick's girlfriend and an employee of the restaurant, came to Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service confessional to say that she loved the decor so much that she felt like crying. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe believed that the changed look was now the future of Bruno's. She hoped that her kids would grow up seeing that and their families would come together there. She said that she was excited for the future of the restaurant. When Nick asked how Tim felt, he said something was bringing tears to his eyes. Tim said in Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service confessional that he loved the wallpaper and the fact that there had been a deep cleanse of the place. He thought that the newly improved place was so catchy that it would bring anybody in right away. Nick said in another confessional that those changes were going to be great. He believed that it was going to be hard initially, but it was going to be worth it in the long run. Then, when the chef stepped in, Tim thanked him. Gordon began to show them the new and improved menu of the place and taught Nick how to make some of the dishes on it. For more updates on Bruno's, fans of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service can follow the restaurant's Instagram page, @brunoschestnuthill.