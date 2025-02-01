"Don’t lie to my face"— When Love Island’s Maura Higgins clashed with Tom Walker over Hideaway comments 

Love Island, ITV's long-running dating reality show has been on air since 2015 and is currently airing season 2 of its all stars spin-off. Maura Higgins, who served as the Love Island USA's Aftersun presenter, first appeared on the franchise in 2019 as part of the season 5 cast list.

During her time on the show, she was briefly coupled up with Tom Walker and had picked him to accompany her to the hideaway retreat. However, after overhearing him talk to the male islanders about how "interesting" it would be to see if Maura was "all mouth" referring to whether their night together would entail any intimacy.

Maura confronted Tom and asked him to "f*ck off" and termed his statement a "d*ckhead comment." The male Love Island star tried to talk to Maura and explain that he had merely repeated what the other men had said. He told her he wasn't the one to say it.

"Yes, you did, don't lie to my face, piss off," she said.

"I'm not gonna let anyone talk about me like I'm a piece of garbage"— Love Island's Maura Higgins on Tom Walker's comments

Maura Higgins and Tom Walker were islanders during season 5 of the reality show. After winning the Gym Bunnies challenge, Maura received a text informing her that she could choose who she wanted to take to the hideaway. She chose Tom Walker, her romantic interest at the time, but told the cameras that she and Tom had only kissed three times.

Maura went to get ready while Tom sat down with the other male islanders, discussing his and Maura's upcoming hideaway retreat. The boys cheered the Love Island cast member on while one of them noted that they were "scared" for Tom. As the men discussed the upcoming Hideaway, they asked Tom whether he was open to being s*xually intimate with Maura.

The cast member noted that he hadn't thought about it but would be open to the idea of it. He also told them he had slept with women after knowing them for "much less time." As the discussions went on, Maura Higgins went to speak to Tom about something and overheard him telling the male islanders how interesting it would be to see what would happen.

The Love Island season 5 female islander asked Tom what he said and criticized his statements. Maura walked away and Tom followed to clear up the misunderstanding.

Maura asked him what he meant and said Tom had said what he said. Maura recalled him saying it and Tom noted that he only repeated what the other Love Island cast members had said. Maura stated that he said it and noted it made her feel like a "piece of sh*t." He once again told her that they had asked him a question.

"They asked you a question, maybe you should have been a gentleman," Maura said.

She further called him a "follower" and asked if he couldn't have his own "opinions." Maura further said he shouldn't have said that about her and Tom insisted he didn't say it. He asked if she could stop shouting and the female islander asked him what else he expected her to do.

Maura told him she didn't want to speak to him and the other cast members asked Tom to give her some space. The female islanders further discussed the situation amongst themselves and ensured Maura was okay.

The Love Island season 5 cast member asked what the other women would have done, and said they would have reacted in the same manner she did.

"I'm not gonna let anyone talk about me like I'm a piece of garbage," she added.

Maura Higgins placed fourth by the end of the season with Curtis Pritchard as her partner. The latter is currently starring in Love Island: All Stars season 2, episodes of which air Sunday to Friday on ITV.

