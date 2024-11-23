“Enjoy”- The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon shares update on her lawsuit settlement with John Janssen

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 was full of twists and dramatic turns. One of the main plot lines this season was the conflict between Alexis and Shannon. As fans already know, Alexis is dating Shannon's ex, John Janssen, who filed a lawsuit against Shannon for allegedly not giving the former's loan back.

This was addressed multiple times throughout the season as tensions grew within the friend group due to the clash between Alexis and Shannon. The former defended her boyfriend, but Shannon was upset that John wasn't signing a mutual non-disparagement agreement.

John had signed a lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member as she hadn't paid the $75,000 loan she borrowed to get a facelift. Recently, on November 21, 2024, Shannon took to her Instagram account and posted a slip showcasing a payment of $60,000 from her side. This seemingly meant the lawsuit between Shannon and her ex-boyfriend had been settled. Shannon wrote on the picture:

"Enjoy."

The caption stated:

"That's a wrap Season 18... #rhoc."

What happened between The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon and John?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon's lawyer released an official statement to The Daily Dish on November 19, 2024. In this statement, lawyer Dave Beitchman said that Shannon had made "a smart emotional and financial decision" to settle this lawsuit.

Additionally, during the reunion episode part 2, Shannon informed that she had agreed to pay John $70,000 after which he lowered the ask from $75,000 to $70,000. Shannon also mentioned that John refused to sign a mutual non-disparage agreement. In March 2024, John filed a lawsuit against Shannon, who allegedly didn't pay the loan of $75,000 for her facelift back to him.

John stated that The Real Housewives of Orange County star received $40,000 via wire transfer in 2022. Later, she reportedly received $35,000 via personal check on May 20, 2023, from him as well. After this, a statement by Shannon was made to People Magazine on March 22, 2024. It said that she wanted not to focus on the negative aspects:

"My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel. I agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorneys fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit."

The statement continued that The Real Housewives of Orange County star wanted to move forward to 'focus on the positive aspects" of her life. Shannon further stated she wanted a "complete closure" from her ex. She said:

"It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward. John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life."

Since then, the reunion episode, parts one, two, and three, also addressed the lawsuit, as John's girlfriend Alexis defended him.

All previous episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County are available on Bravo TV and Peacock TV. Fans can follow Shannon on her official Instagram account.

