"EPIC": The Amazing Race season 37 star Brett Hamby shares heartfelt thanks for the behind-the-scenes team powering the show

Ahead of episode 10 on May 7, 2025, that marked Brett and Mark's final leg on The Amazing Race season 37, they shared a message of appreciation for the crew members working behind the scenes.

On April 30, 2025, Brett posted a series of photos from The Amazing Race on Instagram with a caption acknowledging the efforts of the off-camera team that made the experience possible. Hamby wrote,

“Thank you thank you for making our dreams come true! It would not have been as EPIC if it wasn’t for you!!”

Brett Hamby credits the behind-the-scenes crew for making The Amazing Race possible

Strasbourg leg ends Brett and Mark’s run

In episode 10, Brett and his husband Mark were eliminated during a leg in Strasbourg, France. The episode featured the rare return of the show’s Head-to-Head challenge, in which teams compete directly against each other in a single task.

The competition involved water jousting, where contestants attempted to knock their opponents off boats using padded lances.

Brett and Mark were the final team remaining at the water jousting station and received a 10-minute penalty. This delay placed them at the back of the pack as the race continued through additional challenges.

One of the next tasks involved identifying French cheeses by taste, name, and texture. Although Brett and Mark managed to gain ground during this segment, they ultimately arrived last at the Pit Stop, located at Table D’Orientation.

Their elimination left four teams to compete in the two-part finale: Carson and Jack, Josiah and Alyssa, Jonathan and Ana, and Han and Holden.

Despite the setback from the Head-to-Head penalty, Brett and Mark stayed competitive throughout the remainder of the leg.

They navigated the city’s winding streets, engaged with locals for directions, and maintained steady progress during route transitions.

However, the accumulation of time lost at earlier tasks proved too difficult to overcome, and they were unable to close the gap before reaching the final checkpoint.

Their departure marked the last elimination before The Amazing Race finale.

Gratitude for the production and crew

In his April 30 post, Hamby directed attention to the individuals involved in producing the race, expressing that The Amazing Race would not be possible without the dedicated crew working "behind the scenes."

He also stated,

“From motivating casting directors, to the story producers traveling with us, to camera and sound peeps enduring all of our silly choices, to the people making sure we are fed and taken care of, to security, all the field producers, to everyone else behind the scenes, and of course the show creators.”

Hamby acknowledged multiple production roles and included a direct message of appreciation:

“We had almost as much fun running the race as we did laughing, crying, traveling with this incredible team.”

His post named specific departments of The Amazing Race, such as casting, production, sound, and logistics, highlighting the coordinated effort required to operate the race across various locations.

With Brett and Mark no longer in the competition, four teams remain in contention for the title. The Amazing Race finale will air in two parts on May 14 and May 15.

As the remaining contestants advance, the show will conclude with final tasks and one team crossing the finish line.

The Amazing Race is available to stream anytime on Paramount+.

