"Even if there's cameras"— Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark host Chloe Veitch shares behind-the-scenes secrets

As Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark makes its Netflix debut on May 21, host Chloe Veitch is offering a closer look at what really went on behind the motel doors. The series invites secret lovers—known as “sneaky links”—to step into the spotlight and confront their situationships head-on.

During a May 20 appearance on The Viall Files: Reality Recap, Veitch shared behind-the-scenes stories, revealing that despite the cameras, many participants couldn’t resist sneaking off for late-night hookups.

“Even if there’s cameras, they do, they hook up—they love sneaking,” she said.

Inside the filming of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

Transitioning from cast member to host

Chloe Veitch, known from Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Perfect Match, explained the challenge of shifting roles.

"It was very hard for me to transition mentally like on set from talent to host," she said.

Veitch noted that although her main job was to guide, not interfere, the pull of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark's dynamic setting was difficult to ignore.

“There was a couple times I just said to some of the executives, would it be like a violation if I was to… obviously if they ended up with no one at the end, if I was to get their number.”

Despite her experience, Veitch described the temptation and the environment as a test of boundaries. When asked if she facilitated any of the hookups, she responded,

"It wasn't my job to direct what they should do… I would get sued if it would be an issue."

What defines a sneaky link

Veitch described the term “sneaky link” as someone a person is romantically or s*xually involved with in secret, sometimes for years.

“You don't want anyone to know that you're in a relationship with someone or that you're hooking up with someone,” she explained.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark features one couple who had been “sneaky linking for 10 years.” Some cast members physically avoided each other only to reconnect later in secret.

“They would crawl from room… they'd sneak away from their sneaky links and go meet up with other people in the motel,” Veitch said.

In some cases, the secrecy continued because the people involved had unclear boundaries. Veitch explained that one example involved a man who did not want to be in a relationship, while the woman chose to keep seeing him because it was "easy."

When asked if any participants were already in relationships and using Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark to cheat, Veitch responded that it was not exactly that situation. Instead, she pointed out that the "morals" and boundaries between people were often blurred during filming.

Casting and viewer impact

Veitch explained that casting took a year, with producers selecting "five or six sneaky links" for each potential cast member. Some were shocked by who appeared and refused to keep filming, saying they "did not come here for this." Veitch emphasized that viewers would learn from the experience.

“I wouldn’t have gone on the show as a host if it wasn’t adding some value to relationships as a whole,” she said.

She also cited expert Spicy Mari’s role at the end of each episode, where Mari delivers blunt feedback to cast members, sharply addressing their relationship issues. Veitch noted.

“She’s like, ‘This is what you're doing wrong… This is toxic… This is what you need to change.’”

Catch Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark season 1 only on Netflix.

