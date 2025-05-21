Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark episode 4 recap: Contestants partake in a vulnerability exercise while new entries makes things uncertain

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark premiered on Netflix on May 21, 2025, with all its 10 episodes. The fourth episode was titled Loyalty vs Lust and saw the participants grappling with various challenges as they tried to find a potential partner. In the previous episode, they forged new connections as most of them let go of their original Sneaky Links.

Ad

In episode 4, the contestants went through a vulnerability exercise, which made some of them question their new connections. Nicole V found out that Manny had been flirting with Avery as well, so the two ladies confronted him and ended up leaving him.

Two new entries, Kelsey and Corinthian, shook up the motel dynamic. Kelsey chose to go on a date with Colt, disappointing Angelique. Corinthian took Zoe out, making Travis feel left out. Read on to know what else happened in this episode of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

Ad

Trending

What happened in the vulnerability exercise on Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark?

Ad

The show hosts, Chloe Veitch and Spicy Mari, gathered the participants and told them that while they knew the contestants had mastered the art of seduction, the two also wanted them to master the substance.

"The substance is where we start to become vulnerable and share feelings," said Spicy.

Chloe then explained that they were going to split the singles into two teams. Each team would get two baskets: an empty one and another one full of eggs. Each of these eggs had an emotion written on it. The teams would take turns to throw these eggs at one another. The person to catch it would have to open up about their feeling associated with the emotion written on the egg.

Ad

The team that collected the most unbroken eggs would win the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark challenge. After many failed attempts, Nicole V was the first one to catch an egg. Her egg read, "heartbroken," so she had to express openly about the last time she was heartbroken. She spoke about a guy she dated in high school who kept cheating on her. So she was left heartbroken over and over again until she couldn't take it anymore.

Ad

Next was Brandon's turn, as he caught an egg with "courage" written on it. He said he felt courageous when he came to Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark because that brought him out of his shell.

Ad

Nicole S caught an egg with the emotion, "shame." Then, she recalled the time when she was with someone she knew wasn't good for her, calling this old memory shameful. It was Avery's turn, who had to speak about "jealousy." She mentioned that it was hard to watch people making other connections.

"When I watch Manny get to know other people, like, I feel a little jealous," she added.

Ad

This made Manny's other match, Nicole V, find out that Manny was talking to Avery as well. Angelique caught an egg that said, "rejected". She shared that in her previous relationship, she felt rejected because the person she was dating was also talking to another girl, whom he eventually left Angelique for.

The Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark winning team got to meet the new entries first, while the losing team had to wait. Further in the episode, Corinthian and Kelsey arrived at the party. Angelique got insecure because she knew Kelsey was Colt's type.

Ad

Later, the contestants faced the aftermath of the vulnerability test. Avery and Nicole V sat down and discussed what Manny had been telling them, and found out that he was talking romantically to both of them. So they confronted him, and he apologized for not being clear about his feelings. The ladies didn't think he was genuine, so they both decided to leave him.

Ad

At the end of the episode, when the hosts asked Kelsey to choose a guy she wanted to explore her connection with, she picked Colt, leaving Angelique disappointed. While Corinthian picked Zoe, leaving Travis upset.

On their massage date, Colt told Kelsey that he was glad she chose him, and they both agreed on feeling a s*xual tension between them. They ended their date with a kiss.

All 10 episodes of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark are available to stream only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More