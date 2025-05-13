Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — Meet the host 

The new series Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark by Netflix focuses on the spicy world of late-night hookups and discreet calls. The streaming platform is set to release all 10 episodes of the first season on May 21, 2025.

The show will be hosted by Chloe Veitch, who will be joined by dating and relationship expert Spicy Mari. Chloe, a model from Clacton-on-Sea in the United Kingdom, is the winner of the reality show Too Hot to Handle season 1.

In an interview with Deadline published on July 17, 2024, Veitch spoke about her hosting gig for the upcoming Netflix show, remarking it is what she is "meant to do."

“Honestly, if I spoke to a 13-year-old me back in the day and said that this is going to be my life, she would cry, she would not believe me. I literally came from nothing. The fluke, the luckiness of me modeling to being cast in Netflix reality shows back-to-back-to-back for five years and then to be the host of a dating show, I can’t believe it, it’s insane. It’s what I’m meant to do."

Who is Chloe Veitch? Host of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

Chloe Veitch is a 26-year-old reality TV star who was born on March 6, 1999, in Essex, England. She has amassed almost four million followers across her social media platforms, according to her IMDb bio. As per Deadline, she relocated to Los Angeles before filming the show last year.

Chloe's take on Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark is that the show is relatable, and dating shows need to reflect the world of modern dating.

“It’s really important for me to watch a dating show and think ‘I know how they feel’. Because I’ve been on that other end of it, I know, in my mind, what the audience need and what they want. My crossover from being talent to now host is not only to give ideas but to understand the logistics of modern dating now," she remarked in the Deadline interview.

She also shared that she hopes that this is only the beginning of her hosting career, wanting to do more.

“I feel like this is the first of many. I’m already having conversations about the next one and not necessarily Sneaky Links, but just in the dating realm, I’d love to do more,” she added.

Chloe's last relationship on Netflix was when she met Shayne Jansen. Chloe and Shayne broke up after being on Perfect Match. Though the two had an instant connection on the show, their romance did not transition into the real world, Chloe told Tudum in March 2023.

Why Chloe is perfect for hosting Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

In order to help the Sneaky Linkers find a true love relationship in the motel, host Chloe Veitch will draw on her experiences as a Netflix Reality Universe cardholder. Chloe is familiar with the intricacies of reality TV and how things go behind the scenes.

After winning the spicy dating show Too Hot To Handle, she immediately rose to prominence in the Netflix Reality Universe, finishing second on The Circle and advancing to the final round of Perfect Match.

Relationship and dating specialist Spicy Mari will also be present to help the daters navigate the different (and often tumultuous) stages of their relationships.

Throughout the experiment on Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, the participants will meet with Chloe and Spicy Mari on a regular basis for "Link Lowdowns," in which they will discuss their progress. Spicy Mari will make an informed decision based on these chats and her observations of the singles throughout their stay, and is ready to leave the Sneaky Links motel.

In the Deadline interview, Chloe shared her thoughts on the show, saying it "bring substance."

"Sneaky link to me is much deeper than just a hook up or friends with benefits, because there wouldn’t be any substance. The twists and turns in Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark definitely bring substance."

Fans awaiting the show can watch all 10 episodes of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, season 1 launch on May 21 on Netflix.

