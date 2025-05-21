Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark episode 5 recap: Tensions escalate between the ladies while the men participate in a cooking challenge

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, Netflix's latest dating experiment, premiered on May 21, 2025. Hosted by Chloe Veitch, the show follows a group of "not-quite-so-single" daters who enter a motel with their recent "situationships." Throughout their time in the motel, they must discover if they want to pursue serious relationships with their casual partners or explore new ones.

In episode 5, titled The Choice Is Yours, tensions between Angelique and Kelsey escalated after the latter kissed Colt. While both wanted to pursue a connection with Colt, the male cast member struggled to decide. Meanwhile, Corinthian, now an official member of the motel, explored his chances with Zoe, who was also pursued by Travis.

The episode also saw the male cast members prepare meals for their "lucky lady." However, Colt's decision to serve both Angelique and Kelsey intensified the tension.

The official synopsis of episode 5 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark reads:

"Indecision is a dish best served cold when each guy cooks his signature meal for the girl of their choice — but no one wants to settle for crumbs."

What happened in episode 5 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark?

The episode opened with Zoe telling Angelique that she saw Colt and Kelsey getting intimate on their date. Zoe was disappointed in Colt and said that he "played" her. At the same time, she criticized Kelsey for approaching Colt despite assuring her that she would not step on her toes.

Angelique confided in Zoe that if Colt chose to keep Kelsey in the motel during the Link Lowdown, she would be "done."

At the Link Lowdown, the cast was joined by host Chloe and relationship expert Spicy Mari, and had to decide if they wished to extend the stay of the newcomers, Corinthian and Kelsey. Zoe stood up for Corinthian, saying she liked his directness and wanted to get to know him more. Angelique also voted for Corinthian's stay, stating she wanted to explore other connections.

Like Corinthian, Kelsey also became an official member of the Sneaky Links Motel after Colt, Brandon, and Logan voted in favor of her stay. Later, when prompted by Spicy Mari, Colt apologized to Angelique for breaking "a barrier" and kissing Kelsey.

"I wanted to see what that connection is. And it was sped up a little bit, but at the same time, I felt like that could tell maybe something is there, or maybe it's not. I'm not trying to disrespect you, but I definitely crossed a boundary that we probably weren't expecting, and I'm sorry for that," he explained.

Angelique blamed Kelsey for overstepping her boundaries and criticized Colt for putting her in a race with another girl. Hearing that, Kelsey confronted the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark star for coming at her instead of the man who owed her loyalty.

Later that night, Colt came over to Angelique's room to have a discussion. He admitted that he made a mistake by taking advantage of Angelique's loyalty and hurting her feelings. Angelique, however, told Colt that she would not engage in any further conversations if he continued pursuing Kelsey. Elsewhere, Avery and Brandon, and Zoe and Travis had their own private chats.

The following morning, Travis, during a one-on-one conversation with Nicole S., confessed that he was more invested in his connection with Zoe than with her. Nicole appreciated his decision because she knew their relationship could not become anything more than a physical spark. Elsewhere, Manny apologized to Nicole V. for hurting her feelings.

Soon after, the male Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark daters were joined by Chloe and Spicy Mari, who challenged them to cook their "signature dish" for "one particular lucky lady." Their choices, however, would be revealed later.

While some excelled at the challenge, having cooked before, others struggled with no experience in the kitchen. Soon, the female daters arrived and were served the dishes. Corinthian made Rasta pasta for Zoe, Logan served Angelique a smoothie and an avocado toast, and Manny served chicken parmesan to Nicole V.

Brandon prepared surf and turf for Avery, and Travis made soup for Zoe. However, Colt made a surprising move by serving crunchy tacos to both Angelique and Kelsey.

"I think the worst possible move today was giving two girls meals. So, congratulations on the worst move. Like, pick one. Stop dragging these girls along. Make a decision, say it with your chest, get it over with," said Nicole V.

Chloe at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "WWE Monday Night Raw" (Image via Getty)

Later in the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark episode, Kelsey sat down with Colt to see how he felt about her and Angelique. Despite her questions, he refused to give her a clear answer. Although she did not want to be his "second option," she was willing to give Colt the time to decide. Meanwhile, Zoe debated her chances with Corinthian and Travis.

After returning to the motel, Colt called Angelique, but did not speak. He told the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark cameras that he needed to break his habit of keeping "girls on a string." In the meantime, Zoe went over to Corinthian's room to discuss their situation.

The Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark episode ended on a cliffhanger as the cast gathered for the Link Lowdown, prepared to announce who they wanted to stay with.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

