Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 1 recap: Ex-couples come face to face and reminisce about their breakups

Cheat: Unfinished Business premiered on April 30, 2025. It introduced eight ex-couples who arrived at a retreat to see if they could get closure or if their relationships deserved another try. Tangled in lies and infidelity, exes confronted one another, demanding answers to unresolved queries. They revisited their past and eventual breakups, recalling what went wrong.

Ad

In episode 1, titled Two Sides to Every Story, the cast members shared their perspectives on their relationship and issues. Meanwhile, host Amanda Holden and relationship expert Paul C. Brunson embarked on a journey with the cast, guiding them through their concerns and helping them leave the retreat with something constructive.

However, tensions escalated once cheating accusations were confirmed, leaving the cast reconsidering their decision to participate. Among them was Rebecca, who learned about her ex's infidelity for the first time at the retreat.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 1 reads:

"Eight ex-couples who had been torn apart by cheating arrive at a retreat in hope of getting closure or rekindling their broken relationships."

What happened in episode 1 of Cheat: Unfinished Business?

Ad

The episode started with Amanda meeting half of the cast at the Reckoning Room, while the rest appeared one by one. The first was Conor, who, according to his ex, Lucia, slid into her DMs to pursue her. However, she added that their four-year relationship left her in tears.

Liam, Olivia's ex, shared that he had not spoken to Olivia in four months. Regardless, he was determined to "get her back." Elsewhere, Olivia, while reflecting on their decade-long relationship, said that Liam cheated on her "again" and did not know that she knew.

Ad

Kieran, Amberley's ex, while speaking to the Cheat: Unfinished Business cameras, revealed that he dated Amberley for three and a half years before parting ways. He added that he participated in the experiment to rekindle their relationship.

The next cast member introduced was Rebecca, who admitted that she blindly believed anything her ex-partner, Biggs, used to say because she was in love with him. The couple parted ways because of Biggs's cheating allegations. Although he hoped to rekindle their relationship, he had yet to inform her that the accusations were true.

Ad

Soon after everyone arrived, the Cheat: Unfinished Business host asked the contestants if they wanted to share the reason for their participation. Olivia spoke up, saying that she wanted Liam to come clean and admit the wrongdoings he claimed he never did.

"I messed up in the first year. Maybe she thinks there's more, but there ain't no one else out there for me," Liam said.

Ad

Ad

In the next scene, Kieran told Amberley his trust was broken when she visited her ex's house, saying she would get intimate. Amberley countered, saying she saw Kieran keep three women around their house.

Then, Biggs revealed that he cheated toward the end of their relationship, surprising Rebecca, who called him a "liar."

Shortly after, the Cheat: Unfinished Business cast was divided into two groups based on the retreat they would live in. While half were moved to Rosa, the rest moved into Azul. The following morning, the exes were introduced to Paul C. Brunson, who instructed them to specifically talk about the cheating during their one-on-one conversations.

Ad

In one segment of the Cheat: Unfinished Business episode, Rebecca was shown remembering her relationship with Biggs, recalling how he asked her to be his girlfriend during an Instagram Live. She added that they were planning for the future. However, after learning about his infidelity, Rebecca became unsure about everything.

When Biggs admitted that he was intimate with someone else, Rebecca said that it made her "violently sick." He defended himself by saying, "It just happened." He also admitted that he would not have told her if they had not split. Watching the pair, Paul told Amanda that Biggs was emotionally immature.

Ad

"It's just made me feel like I'm an idiot," Rebecca said.

Ad

Next up was André and Steph, who broke up four months into living together. Steph revealed that she cut off all ties with him a day after a girl messaged him saying, "I miss you." Two years post their breakup, Steph wanted to give him a chance to explain himself.

When confronted, André admitted that he was physically involved with another woman. Hearing that, Steph broke down, but André defended himself, saying she neglected him, so he sought attention elsewhere. He then apologized and told her that he never stopped loving her. However, Steph walked off without saying anything.

Ad

Kieran and Amberley recalled the night they fought during their trip to Portugal. Kieran admitted that he gave his number to two girls and spent the night at a hotel with them, however, he claimed he did not get intimate with either of them. When Amberley asked him about the three women he brought back to the flat, the Cheat: Unfinished Business star said:

"You texted me saying you was going to f**k you ex, so I kissed one of them. You went to your ex's house. Yeah, that's classed as cheating."

Ad

Paul at the Fearne Cotton's 2024 Happy Place Festival (Image via Getty)

Amberley then confessed that she got involved with someone toward the end of their relationship. She called him a "compulsive liar" and stormed off.

Ad

While speaking to the cameras, Tegan, Shaun's ex, shared that she met him on Tinder. Weeks after moving in together, Tegan recalled that a woman, who was allegedly involved with Shaun, went on social media, telling her that Shaun had cheated on her.

The Cheat: Unfinished Business star said Shaun allegedly referred to her as his ex-girlfriend. When confronted by Tegan, Shaun confessed that he brought the woman home, spent the night with her, and lied to her about having a girlfriend because he did not want Tegan to find out.

Ad

"You cheating has ruined me," she said.

Later in the Cheat: Unfinished Business episode, Olivia confronted Liam, asking him if he had cheated on her again. While Liam denied the accusation, Olivia pulled out her phone, showing him a picture of a woman and asking if he knew her. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Liam had yet to answer her question.

Stream Cheat: Unfinished Business exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More