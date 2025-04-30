Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 3 recap: Exes stir the pot with new arrivals and shocking updates

Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 3, titled A Crumb is Not Enough, which aired on April 30, 2025, on Netflix. The episode continued from the second reckoning, as host Amanda and relationship expert Paul met with the remaining couples. The session opened with Paul asking Liam if he wanted to leave, to which Liam replied, “definitely not,” saying his reason for being there was his love for Olivia.

Olivia, who was emotional and crying, revealed that she had text messages indicating Liam had slept with someone else. Liam denied the accusation and called it “bullsh*t.” Olivia later explained that she didn’t believe him and that she needed to feel like he was fighting for their relationship.

Paul told the group that transparency was essential, and Amanda asked if anyone wanted to exit the process, but no one chose to leave. Later, Amanda and Paul discussed the next stage of the process — a one-on-one “ex-change,” where each person would meet someone who might provide perspective.

Paul noted that each participant had been paired with someone they could learn the most from. These new conversations opened up emotional revelations and tested the strength of existing bonds.

Ex-change sparks tensions and revelations in Cheat: Unfinished Business

The “ex-change” began with Olivia meeting Rebecca G at the beach in Cheat: Unfinished Business. Rebecca shared she never expected Biggs to cheat and admitted she still loved him.

“Biggs has been really trying to grow and show you that he cares,” Olivia responded.

She contrasted this with her situation, adding that Liam thought she was just going by messages, but she actually "spoke to the girl." Olivia explained that the girl revealed details that made her trust Liam even less. Rebecca told Olivia it had already been too long—ten years—and commented that she should have left by now,

“Olivia’s going round in circles like a dog chasing its tail for the past ten years,” Rebecca said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Liam met with Rebecca C, who is Dan’s ex in Cheat: Unfinished Business. She told him that Olivia just wanted the “truth.” Liam responded that if she needed 10 more years to come back, he doesn’t have time for that. Rebecca said if it were her, she’d be “gone” by now.

Later, Rebecca C reported back to Olivia that she didn’t gain much from her conversation with Liam. Rebecca G, however, confronted Liam, saying Olivia had proof and had even met the girl. Liam replied that he was willing to "own up to this sh*t."

Conor and Lucia revisit the past, Liam finally admits guilt

Jazz met with Conor over wine. She asked if he was looking for closure with Lucia. Conor replied it was “the opposite,” adding that he should have expressed himself more clearly. Paul also met individually with some couples to assess their progress.

When sitting with Conor and Lucia, Cheat: Unfinished Business host Paul said he saw a friendship but questioned their romantic potential.

“I’m feeling confused at the moment,” Conor admitted.

Lucia said she thought she had been in love before but that changed after meeting Conor. He called her his “first love,” but also revealed he had met someone else since. Finally, Paul sat down with Liam and Olivia. Olivia revealed to him that she had spoken directly to the girl Liam was accused of cheating with.

At this point, Liam admitted, “I’m guilty of it.” He added that he had “erased” the experience from his memory. When asked again, he confirmed that he forgot being intimate with someone else. The episode ended with that confession, setting the stage for what’s next in their journey.

Watch the latest episodes of Cheat: Unfinished Business currently streaming on Netflix.

