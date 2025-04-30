Cheat: Unfinished Business trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

All nine episodes of Cheat: Unfinished Business will roll out on Netflix on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The show dropped its first trailer on April 23, 2025, followed by another one on April 28, 2025.

The trailer depicts how participants are brought back to confront unresolved issues from past relationships involving infidelity. Filmed in Majorca, Spain, the series features a relationship retreat where participants engage in discussions led by expert Paul C. Brunson and host Amanda Holden.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sun, scandal and second chances collide in this reality show in which former cheaters reconnect with their exes. With Amanda Holden and Paul C. Brunson."

From the trailers, viewers can get a glimpse of the Reckoning Room, mediator's guidance, and the couples demanding clarity on past events.

Key highlights on the Cheat: Unfinished Business trailer

1) The Reckoning Room confrontation format

The Reckoning Room is where participants engage in conversations with their former partners. This format is built around verbal exchanges, where one person might deny wrongdoing while the other demands accountability. A moment from trailer 1 shows one individual responding to an accusation by saying:

“I never said I cheated on you!”

In another scene, accusations are pushed further with the question:

“Do you know this girl? Did you have s*x?”

This format enables participants to either seek closure or resolution.

2) The role of expert mediator

Paul C. Brunson is a professional matchmaker, television host, certified life coach, and relationship expert. He encourages the participants to speak directly about the events that led to the breakdown of their relationships. In one of the scenes depicted in the trailler, he prompts:

“I want you to speak about the cheating,” signaling the beginning of an in-depth discussion between exes.

Brunson appears consistently throughout both trailers, stepping in to ensure conversations remain productive despite rising tension. His role is not to decide for the couples, but to maintain the process that allows each party to state their perspective and decide whether moving forward together is possible.

3) What counts as cheating and how it is questioned?

The Cheat: Unfinished Business trailers highlight that participants had different experiences in their past relationships. One man admits:

“I did sleep in the bed, but nothing happened,” prompting immediate skepticism from his partner.

In another moment, a participant accuses their partner of going to their "ex’s house," labeling that action as "cheating." In a separate exchange, a woman angrily tells another person that they "don’t deserve" her partner.

“Is there something wrong with you?” she asksnin trailer 2.

This question underlined how the Cheat: Unfinished Business participants are not only examining their partners' actions but also reevaluating the health of the relationship itself.

The series centers on emotionally charged sessions that push participants to define cheating, acknowledge its effects, and decide whether reconciliation is realistic. As reported by TV Zone UK, some of the cast members include Tegan, Shaun, Olivia, Liam, Amberley, Kieran, Jazz, Craig, Rebecca G, Biggs, Rebecca C, Dan, Lucia, Conor, Steph, and Andre.

Cheat: Unfinished Business will be available to stream on Netflix starting Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

