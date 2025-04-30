"It just happened" — Cheat: Unfinished Business star Biggs reveals his infidelity to ex-partner Rebecca

Cheat: Unfinished Business, a new Netflix reality show that documented former couples coming face to face and addressing unresolved issues, debuted with all episodes on April 30, 2025. Hosted by Amanda Holden and relationship expert Paul C. Brunson, it saw exes confront each other about cheating allegations and more. In episode 1, Biggs revealed his infidelity to his ex, Rebecca, saying:

"There wasn't, like, a reason for it. It just happened... Yeah. That doesn't make it any better. The thing is, see, right? I f**ked up. Like, I don't-- I don't know why I did it."

Biggs, renowned for his appearance on Love Island season 6, had been in a relationship with Rebecca, who was also an islander on the same season. Their relationship started from friendship and evolved into something bigger after Biggs asked her to be his girlfriend on an Instagram Live.

However, their relationship failed to last. What Rebecca was unaware of was Biggs' infidelity. Although she had heard rumors, she had yet to receive confirmation from Biggs. During their one-on-one conversation in episode 1, Biggs revealed that the rumors were true and that he did get intimately involved with another person toward the end of their relationship.

"It's just made me feel like I'm an idiot" — Cheat: Unfinished Business alum Rebecca reacts to Biggs' revelation

The first time Biggs mentioned his infidelity was when the cast had gathered in the Reckoning Room for the first time with host Amanda. It shocked Rebecca because she had no idea about his actions.

"It's a major shock, like, I never had you down as a liar," she said.

While the other former couples were somewhat in tune with their exes' actions and betrayals, Rebecca was completely in the dark about Biggs' lies. Consequently, the revelation took her by surprise. While speaking to the Cheat: Unfinished Business cameras, Rebecca admitted that she always dismissed the infidelity allegations because she was blindly in love with him.

While watching the Rebecca and Biggs' one-on-one confrontation, Paul stated that Rebecca was the "most betrayed" cast member on the Cheat: Unfinished Business.

When Rebecca asked Biggs to elaborate on what he had done, he revealed that he "slept with someone." Hearing that, Rebecca expressed that she felt "violently sick" because she believed they were the happiest.

The female cast member criticized Biggs for painting himself as the "nice boy," convinced it was "all an act." Rebecca added that she thought they were great and had the "perfect relationship."

She stated that she believed their relationship ended because she was unhappy with herself, not because she was displeased with him.

"So I was protecting myself and protecting you," Rebecca added.

When the Cheat: Unfinished Business star asked Biggs if he would have come clean to her had they not split, he responded that he would not have. After hearing that, Rebecca decided to leave the conversation and contemplate everything he had said.

While speaking to the cameras, an emotional Rebecca admitted she was trying to put on a "brave face." However, she felt hurt because the news was "just so unexpected."

It's just made me feel like I'm an idiot. Like I'm some sort of mug. Like, how didn't I see it?" Rebecca said.

The Cheat: Unfinished Business cast member concluded that the feeling was not nice. In episode 2 of the series, Biggs said he thought she wanted a "party life" while he wanted a family. He stated that he did what he did because he wanted to prepare himself for a heartbreak.

However, he apologized for his wrongdoings and promised to rework himself, hoping they could rekindle their relationship. Meanwhile, Rebecca admitted feeling distracted by her co-star Craig.

Steam Cheat: Unfinished Business exclusively on Netflix.

