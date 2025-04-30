Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 2 recap: Tensions escalate while Paul C. Brunson offers one ex the option to walk out

Cheat: Unfinished Business debuted with all nine episodes on April 30, 2025. It saw eight former couples participate in the social experiment to revisit their breakups and understand what went wrong. While some sought closure and the truth behind the infidelity accusations, others hoped to move on and rekindle their relationships. However, tensions escalated once they began revisiting the past.

Episode 2, titled If You Want to Leave, The Door's Right There, saw the remaining couples have their one-on-one conversations. Rebecca C. broke down in tears when Dan refused to classify his actions as cheating, while Craig regretted losing Jazz by not ending his relationship with his daughter's mother.

Elsewhere, Liam offered Olivia an ultimatum when the latter accused him of cheating. Later in the episode, Paul C. Brunson and host Amanda Holden joined the cast in the Reckoning Room to address the areas they needed to work on. However, tensions escalated when Olivia brought up Liam's ultimatum.

The official synopsis of episode 2 of Cheat: Unfinished Business reads:

"Tears, denials, and a shocking ultimatum unfold at the face-to-face meetings, before Paul offers one ex the door in the Reckoning Room."

What happened in episode 2 of Cheat: Unfinished Business?

Episode 2 of Cheat: Unfinished Business started with episode 1's cliffhanger, where Olivia showed Liam a picture of a girl and asked him if he knew her. While he said he did not know her, Olivia accused him of messaging her and being intimate with her. While speaking to the cameras, Olivia revealed how she learned about it, saying:

"My best friend went on a night out with this girl. She said that she slept with Liam when me and him were together."

The Cheat: Unfinished Business star requested Liam to admit it if he had cheated on her, but he continued to dismiss the allegation. He then blamed her for not trusting him and "dropping names," assuring her that he only loved her. Liam told Olivia he planned to propose to her if they resolved their issues at the retreat.

However, he also said he was ready to walk away if she continued letting "outside people" influence her decisions.

"That's the ultimatum. You either wanna move forward with me, Olivia, or you don't," Liam added.

In another segment of the Cheat: Unfinished Business episode, Craig, Jazz's ex, talked about their relationship, revealing that he met her at a petrol station when she needed help with a flat tire. Their relationship ended after Jazz found out Craig was still in a relationship with his daughter's mother.

During their one-on-one confrontation, Craig apologized to Jazz and said she was the "right person at the wrong time." While he hoped she would give him another chance, Jazz struggled to believe him.

The next Cheat: Unfinished Business exes to have their face-to-face confrontation were Rebecca C. and Dan. The couple parted ways after Rebecca C. caught him messaging other girls. She only wanted him to own up to his wrongdoings and apologize.

While reflecting on his actions, Dan confessed that although he held the hands of other women and danced with them, he never kissed them. Consequently, he refused to classify his actions as cheating. Rebecca C. countered, saying it was cheating since he lied to her about the "whole thing."

Rebecca C. then blamed him for not prioritizing her, whereas Dan accused her of making him feel less than. Soon after, Lucia met with her ex, Conor, who cheated on her by getting physical with someone else and lying to her about it. When asked why he did that, the Cheat: Unfinished Business star said he felt overwhelmed after they bought their house.

Lucia broke down when Conor jokingly asked her if she had "cracked on with someone else." Relationship expert Paul C. Brunson, while watching them, noted that Conor needed to work on his immaturity.

The following night, the cast gathered at the Reckoning Room and were joined by host Amanda and Paul. When encouraged to address their unanswered queries, Kieran asked Amberley to explain what happened when she cheated on him. She revealed the incident occurred when they were not together. However, she denied getting physically involved with her ex.

After Paul's intervention, both admitted to cheating on each other. In the next scene, Biggs was asked why he cheated on Rebecca. He explained that he was preparing himself for heartbreak because he knew she wanted a "party life." Biggs, however, apologized and confessed that he wanted to change for her.

"I'm not sure," Rebecca replied.

Soon after, Paul called out Conor for jokingly asking Lucia if she was pursuing someone in her villa. The relationship expert said Conor was insecure and coped with it by saying "stupid stuff." He then advised Lucia never to lower her boundaries and make Conor work for it. Paul also advised Steph to learn how to recover from her trauma and slowly move away from it.

Next came Rebecca C. and Dan. Dan admitted that he was "the problem" and the reason why they parted ways. He also acknowledged that he had cheated on her and apologized for his actions. The Cheat: Unfinished Business star promised to rework himself and move forward.

"That was a textbook apology," Paul said.

Paul then instructed Shaun to work on his emotional intelligence and told Tegan she was a "point-scorer." He asked the Cheat: Unfinished Business cast members to improve their communication. Later, Craig and Jazz got emotional, expressing their feelings to one another, hoping they could make their relationship work.

Lastly, Olivia accused Liam of deflecting blame and not acknowledging the cheating allegations. Paul criticized Liam for issuing Olivia an ultimatum and offered him the opportunity to walk out of the experiment. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Liam contemplated what he wanted to do.

Cheat: Unfinished Business can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

