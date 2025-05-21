Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark episode 3 recap: Some participants end up in the Spicy Suite while others get sent home

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark premiered on Netflix on May 21, with all 10 of its episodes. Episode 3 of the show was titled Crossed Wires, after the changing connections of the episode.

At the start of the episode, the hosts, Chloe Veitch and Spicy Mari, announced that the participants would explore connections other than their original Sneaky Links and decide whether to continue their initial connection or find someone new.

Their activity for the episode was to have a conversation with their original links to check what they felt, and to see if they were sure about finding someone else. The hosts also said they could be sent home by the end of the episode if they failed to find a meaningful connection.

Most participants made new connections after chatting with people, going on dates with them, and partying with the cast. Colt and Angelique were standout connections, so they were sent to the Spicy Suite. Samira and Kyle failed to make genuine connections and were sent home.

What happened on Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark episode 3?

The episode opened with Nicole V hoping Manny would ask her out on a date. Manny admitted to feeling butterflies in his stomach while kissing Nicole V, but he shared that he was gravitating towards Avery and asked her out on a date instead.

Samira asked Travis out on a date, and he agreed. Angelique met up with Colt, and they both agreed on feeling a connection. Nicole V got to know Logan better, while Nicole S contemplated her dynamic with Brandon. Kyle and Zoe also agreed to explore their chances with the others.

"I probably shouldn't feel guilt about a little smoochy smooch with Manny. But I am, I can't help it," said Nicole V, sharing her feelings about Manny while she explored a connection with Logan.

After their dates, the couples gathered for a luau party, where some got clarity on what they were seeking. After exploring his connection with Samira, Travis didn't think she was for him, so he decided to explore more. At the party, he got along well with Nicole S, while Zoe admitted in a Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark confessional that she liked him too.

The night after the party, Manny called Nicole V over to his room to share his bed because he thought his connection with her was stronger than what he had with Avery. Angelique slept with Colt, and Nicole slept with Travis.

The hosts then sat down with the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark participants to announce some rewards and eliminate those who didn't think they found a connection.

They mentioned how Colt and Angelique had found a connection and decided to move on from their previous Sneaky Links. Chloe and Spicy decided to send them to the Spicy Suite to reward this strong bond.

"I'm glad that she can see that me and him are putting in work...we're kind of, like, couple goals for everyone in here," Angelique said in a Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark confessional.

The hosts then pointed out that Samira and Kyle hadn't found any connections between their original Sneaky Links and the new ones. It was also clear to them that the person who was right for the two wasn't in the show, so they sent them home.

All 10 episodes of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark are available to stream on Netflix.

