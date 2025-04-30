"Everybody has an opinion today" — Wear Whatever the F You Want host Stacy London shares how style now centers on what people like

Wear Whatever the F You Want premiered on Prime Video on April 29, 2025 ,with eight episodes filmed in New York City, marking Stacy London and Clinton Kelly’s return to television 10 years after What Not to Wear. The format removes outside nominations, allowing individuals to take control of their own transformation.

Ad

Rather than dictating style rules, the series centers on participant-led decisions. The shift reflects how style is now shaped by personal preference.

As London explained to WWD the same day as the Wear Whatever the F You Want premiere:

“Everybody has an opinion today. Ours is no more valid than anybody else’s, because it’s a different time.”

Wear Whatever the F You Want reflects a shift from fashion rules to personal choice

From direction to collaboration

Ad

Trending

Ad

The show departs from the previous model, where friends or family members submitted nominees. In this updated format, participants choose to appear on Wear Whatever the F You Want themselves. Clinton Kelly noted,

“You cannot change somebody who does not want to change. We had the opportunity to work with eight people who really want something different in their lives.”

Stylists now help participants without deciding the final look. Kelly said the new approach puts the client first, even if their taste is different. Instead of strict rules, the focus is on what each person wants.

Ad

London added,

“You can’t say anymore, when it comes to personal taste and style, that someone’s right or wrong. It’s what makes them the happiest.”

Changing sources of fashion authority

Ad

The series highlights how fashion influence has changed over time. During the original What Not to Wear run from 2003 to 2013, the internet played a smaller role. London said people didn’t know much about fashion then, stylists were seen as experts, and styling followed set rules focused on how to "complement your body." The Wear Whatever the F You Want host said to WWD,

“Social media has made it much more democratized...You can watch all the shows at the same time that Anna Wintour is in the front row.”

Ad

This shift gives individuals more exposure to trends and styles, making it easier to identify and develop personal preferences outside traditional authority. While the new format promotes choice, it requires restraint from the hosts.

“We’re biting our tongues so hard that you think it’s going to bleed,” Kelly shared.

The current model limits critique, with an emphasis on supporting rather than redirecting participants’ visions.

Ad

Revisiting the past and reuniting

Ad

Since the end of their original show, London and Kelly have experienced personal and professional changes. Reflecting on previous advice, London mentioned, “no miniskirts after 35” as guidance she now questions. Kelly explained to WWD,

“Regret is a really tricky word, because we were products of the time, the show was a product of its time.”

The stylists talked about being apart and reconnecting during the pandemic. Kelly said they’ve always valued working together, and London added that they have a strong connection and think alike when it comes to styling.

Ad

Wear Whatever the F You Want is now available for streaming anytime on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More