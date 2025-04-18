Where to follow Demi Burnett from Got to Get Out on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Got to Get Out season 1 premiered on Hulu on April 11, 2025, featuring 20 contestants living inside a house where a money clock counts up to $1,000,000 over ten days. Among the cast is Demi Burnett, a returning reality TV figure best known from The Bachelor franchise.

She is 30 years old and currently works as a reality television personality and influencer, and is active on Instagram under the username @demi_not_lovato, where she shares posts related to the series and other ongoing projects. Her profile has 889,000 followers, as of April 2025.

Inside Got to Get Out star Demi Burnett's career and Instagram presence

Demi Burnett’s background and career

Demi Burnett was born on February 21, 1995. She made her television debut on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated in episode 6. Her time on the show led to further appearances within the franchise, including Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

During the season, Burnett ended a relationship with Derek Peth, and reconnected with her ex-girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty. The two became engaged on the show.

After her time in the franchise, Burnett continued to appear in various television and media segments. She has made appearances on The Bachelorette, Dancing With the Stars, and WWE RAW. Burnett has also participated in multiple interviews discussing her personal experiences, including being diagnosed with autism.

In an interview with PopSugar in June 2023, Burnett shared that she had suspected she might be autistic for a long time before receiving a formal diagnosis. She noted the importance of recognition and mentioned that self-diagnosis is valid for many. She said she had often been dismissed by others but decided to share her experience publicly on Instagram to reach others with similar stories.

"People on Instagram are so funny because they're like, 'You don't look autistic.' And I'm like, 'You don't know what I look like. You know what I want you to think I look like'," she shared.

Got to Get Out on Hulu

In Hulu’s Got to Get Out, 20 participants live in a house for ten days while a digital clock counts up to $1,000,000. The prize money will be divided evenly if all contestants remain in the house. However, any participant can attempt to escape with the entire amount.

To take the full prize, the contestant must reach the gate without being stopped. Other participants can sound an alarm by pressing a red button if they notice an escape attempt. The show combines strategic thinking and personal decision-making.

The cast includes both first-time contestants and familiar reality TV personalities. Along with Burnett, the lineup includes Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Susan Noles from The Golden Bachelor.

Demi Burnett’s Instagram presence

Demi Burnett uses Instagram under the handle @demi_not_lovato. Her account features a mix of promotional content and personal updates. On April 13, 2025, Burnett uploaded a set of selfies highlighting her glam look. In the caption, she wrote:

“felt gorgeous, will never delete…”.

On April 10, 2025, she posted behind-the-scenes photos taken during filming. The post included stuffed animals and notes about her experience.

“i get by with a little help from my (stuffed) friends. i played a lot of scrabble with myself and i don’t like being too close to people. GOT TO GET OUT PREMIERS FRIDAY APRIL 11 ON HULU IM SO EXCITED GotToGetOut,” her caption read.

On March 29, 2025, Burnett teased an upcoming project with photos and a video from a glam session. She captioned the post:

“life is better when you dress for the girls and the gays. SECRET PROJECT COMING UP HEHEH. the dream team strikes again.”

Stream all the episodes of Got to Get Out season 1 on Hulu anytime.

