Where is Got to Get Out season 1 filmed? Details about the location and more explored

Blending elements of strategy, secrecy, and fast-paced competition, Got to Get Out introduces a high-stakes challenge where players must decide whether to work together or act alone to win a growing cash prize. The series, which premiered on Hulu on April 11, 2025, is set entirely at the Foxley Green Estate in King Township, Ontario, Canada, as reported by marie claire on April 17, 2025.

Ad

Located 30 miles north of Toronto, this private 80-acre property provided the controlled environment and expansive space necessary for the show’s unique escape-based gameplay. Its layout was essential to the design of the series’ challenges and overall structure

Exploring the filming location of Got to Get Out season 1

Filming location overview

Got to Get Out was filmed entirely at the Foxley Green Estate in King Township, Ontario. According to a Dolce Magazine report of September 2017, the property is located approximately 30 miles north of Toronto. The estate spans 80 acres and includes a 21,630-square-foot residence.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The estate includes a range of features not fully shown on the series, such as hiking trails, riding stables, waterfalls, fish ponds, and a seasonal skating rink. The property also includes additional housing for guests and staff.

Interior features of the house include pine flooring, wood-paneled walls, and high ceilings. One of the architectural highlights is a central wooden staircase, and the house also contains a cupola that allows for unobstructed views of the surrounding area. This structure was used during the show for monitoring contestant movement.

Ad

The Foxley Green Estate was listed for $24.95 million in 2017 and is no longer on the market. Other indoor areas include a massage room, a billiards room, an exercise area, and a pool wing with a seating area and fireplace.

Structure and format of Got to Get Out

Ad

The show features 20 contestants living in one house for 10 days, competing for a prize that increases by $1 every second. The current prize total is displayed on a wall inside the house, and it could reach $1,000,000 by the end of the competition.

Participants may choose to remain until the end and split the prize or attempt to escape with the entire amount. At designated moments, cast members are given chances to reach the property’s gate without being caught by others. If they are caught, the prize continues accumulating for the remaining contestants.

Ad

The series, hosted by Simu Liu, features a total of eight episodes, which were all made available on Hulu on April 11, 2025.

Competing royalties and rookies in Got to Get Out

The cast of Got to Get Out features a blend of reality television veterans and newcomers, each contributing their unique skills and perspectives to the competition. The reality royalties bring familiar faces from popular TV shows, making the competition more engaging for fans.

Ad

Ad

Reality Royalties include Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor, Val Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars, Clare Crawley from The Bachelor, and Rashad Jennings, a former NFL running back.

Other royalties include Susan Noles from The Golden Bachelor, Omarosa from The Apprentice, Spencer Pratt from The Hills, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Reality Rookies feature Jill Ashlock, known for Outlast, and as a digital creator, Lindsey Coffey, a model and Miss Earth 2020, TikTok influencer Yahné Coleman, MMA fighter Shane Dougherty, and Steven Giannopoulos from Big Brother Canada 10.

Ad

Other rookies are crime TV host Steve Helling, board game designer Nick Metzler, adventure producer Stein Retzlaff, Rob Roman from Squid Game: The Challenge, firefighter Athena Suich, and Athena Vas from The Bachelor: Greece.

Got to Get Out's full episodes are now available to stream anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More