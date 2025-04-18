"That $40,000" — Got to Get Out star Spencer Pratt shares that his entire prize went to taxes and team fees

The reality competition series Got to Get Out season 1, which premiered on April 11, 2025, on Hulu, features 16 contestants competing for a share of a $1 million prize. Spencer Pratt was one of the winners, receiving $42,996 after taxes and other deductions.

However, Pratt shared in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on April 15, 2025, that the prize money was quickly spent on professional fees.

"That $40,000 went to taxes, a lawyer, manager and agent. I think even I had to buy the wardrobe that I took that wasn’t shirts [of my wife Heidi Montag]," Pratt explained.

Spencer Pratt explains where his prize went after Got to Get Out season 1

Pratt clarified that after taxes and professional expenses, very little of his prize money remained. Noting that the bulk of the amount went to necessary costs like legal representation and management fees, he said,

“I don’t think there was that much to invest into anything.”

With a final prize pool of $687,940 split among the 16 contestants, each winner received around $42,996.

“I think even I had to buy the wardrobe that I took that wasn’t shirts [of my wife Heidi Montag],” Pratt added.

He highlighted that even basic clothing costs factored into the final sum, reducing the actual money he was able to use.

Competitive nature of the show

The intense competition and the high stakes were key aspects of Got to Get Out.

“I couldn’t have prepared myself for how competitive trying to win $1 million really makes you,” Pratt reflected.

The show involved physical and mental challenges, and the contestants were housed together for 10 days as they fought for the prize money. The atmosphere was tense, with everyone focused on securing their earnings.

"You’re under so much pressure, ‘That’s my money. I can’t let anyone take it,’" Pratt recalled, noting how the fear of losing money affected the contestants' mindset.

He underscored that the format of the game on Got to Get Out created an environment where strategy and vigilance were essential, as participants had to protect their share of the winnings.

Pratt’s reflections on the experience

Pratt also discussed his choice of clothing during the show, revealing that he had worn shirts featuring his wife, Heidi Montag, to promote her music.

“I only had any other outfits because I thought you needed tactical survival outfits to break out of the house,” he said.

The Got to Get Out star reflected the unexpected nature of the game, where contestants didn’t need traditional survival gear to succeed, saying,

"If I had known that you’re supposed to just be able to walk out a door and trick everyone then I probably would’ve only had Heidi shirts.”

Despite the financial outcome, Pratt expressed that the experience itself was valuable. He noted that the show required constant attention and strategy, as everyone was focused on securing the money.

After reflecting on his time on the show, Pratt also considered whether his wife, Heidi Montag, would participate in a future season. He stated that before their house "burned down" during the Palisades fire, he would have supported the idea, but due to the emotional toll the experience had on him, he now felt differently.

