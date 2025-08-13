Exploring the Perfect Match filming timeline with AD and Ollie’s relationship

The filming of Perfect Match's third season reportedly lasted three weeks in September 2024 before its August 2025 premiere. Many fans are fascinated by the frenzied romance between actors Ollie Sutherland and Amber &quot;AD&quot; Smith. During the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion in April 2025, the couple, who are both Love Is Blind alumni, announced their engagement. That occurred right before the third season of Perfect Match debuted. In May 2025, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby. Now, many viewers are trying to piece together the timeline of their relationship, from their initial encounter in the villa to their child-bearing plans. Perfect Match on-screen and off-screen View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAD and Ollie became one of the strongest couples in Perfect Match during the September 2024 filming period after meeting and bonding over challenges and private villa chats. The duo left as a match at the end of the 21-day shoot for the season, but without making a public proposal.They kept up their romance during the ensuing months after the filming concluded. In July 2025, the couple won the NRU Superlative for &quot;OMG Moment of the Year&quot; after Ollie proposed on a beach during a promotional shoot.This was followed by their Love Is Blind season 8 reunion appearance in April 2025, where they publicly confirmed their engagement. Just weeks later, in May 2025, they announced they were expecting their first child.Due to the unusual lag caused by Netflix's choice to postpone the Perfect Match season 3 debut until August 2025, viewers were able to witness the couple's off-camera lives before their on-screen romance. Fans already knew how their romance ended by the time season 3 debuted in August 2025. How did the setting play a role?Ollie and AD (Image via Instagram/@amberdesiree)The choice of Tulum as a filming location for Perfect Match, amplified the romance factor. Contestants' emotions were heightened by private villas, moonlit dates, and challenges that required partnership. The hurried production schedule compelled contestants to make snap judgments regarding compatibility.The weekly games, which were intended to test trust and fuel rivalries, began with host Nick Lachey's trademark slogan, &quot;Let's Puck.&quot; However, the true drama took place in the villa's more subdued moments, such as AD and Ollie's whispered conversations by the shore. According to Netflix, the season ended in just 21 days, a shortened timeframe that compelled competitors to forge closer bonds or risk being eliminated.