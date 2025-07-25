"Eyeing my steak"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Pauly reacts to Mike interrupting his anniversary dinner

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, season 8 episode 9 aired on July 24, 2025. It featured Pauly and Nikki heading to Jamaica. The rest of the group was arriving a day later. The couple was there a day early to celebrate their anniversary.However, during Pauly and Nikki's private anniversary dinner, a few unexpected members joined them, including Mike, Laurence, and Jennifer. Seeing them, the couple was surprised. Later, they decided to stay and got another table there.While Pauly wanted to spend time with Nikki, he wasn't happy with how things unfolded with Mike's arrival. Seeing Mike inquiring about the dishes that were served on the table, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Pauly confessed to the cameras:&quot;So not only does Mike crash my anniversary dinner, but he's eyeing my steak right now.&quot;Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 9: Mike, Laurence, and Jennifer interrupt Nikki and Pauly's anniversary dinner View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, season 8, saw Pauly and Nikki arriving in Jamaica to celebrate their anniversary. Pauly had planned several romantic surprises, including a private dinner on the beach.That night, Pauly took Nikki to the beach, unaware of the surprise that he had planned for their special day.&quot;We're celebrating our fifth anniversary right now. So I wanna have a nice romantic dinner on the beach. I'm gonna go all out for this dinner. I want a private chef. I want it on the beach. I want it candlelit, white linen everywhere,&quot; confessed Pauly.Nikki told him that she had never had dinner on the beach before. They wished each other and talked about how Pauly had come &quot;a long way&quot; since Double Shot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReflecting on his time on the show, Pauly stated that it was something he needed. Since leaving the show with Nikki, he added:&quot;Nikki is everything that I've wanted in a woman. And look at us now in Jamaica.&quot;The couple toasted for a &quot;long way more&quot; and enjoyed their anniversary dinner, noting how they were the only ones there. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star claimed that he had rented the entire beach for the occasion.However, his plan didn't work the way he planned, as they were surprised by Mike and a few other cast members. Mike stumbled upon Pauly and Nikki’s private romantic setup while on the beach with Lauren and Jennifer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeeing the two having a romantic dinner, Jennifer confessed to the cameras:&quot;Nikki looks stunning. Pauly looks stunning. We are totally interrupting an anniversary dinner.&quot;She told Pauly that she wasn't aware of their anniversary plans. In her confession, Jennifer said they should leave Nikki and Pauly and let them enjoy their dessert. However, after Mike saw the dishes on the table, especially the steak, they all decided to join the couple.Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Pauly confessed to the cameras about how his and Nikki's anniversary dinner was interrupted. He and Nikki hoped to have some &quot;alone time&quot; before the group's arrival, but it didn't quite work out for them.To know more about the anniversary dinner and everything the group discussed, fans can stream Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 9 on MTV.