Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 6 recap: Snooki opens up about her birth mom while Ronnie confides in Mike

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 returned with a new episode on July 3, 2025. Titled Eggcellent, the segment showed cast members celebrating milestones in their friendships and interpersonal connections, while exploring Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Snooki opened up about meeting her birth mother, whereas Ronnie confided in Mike about a significant offer.

Mike and Pauly D were pleased to hear how far Ronnie had come after fighting a difficult battle with mental health issues and substance abuse. Ronnie, who revealed that he had been offered another speaking engagement, reflected on his journey so far, highlighting the importance of staying on the right track not only for himself but also for his daughter, Ariana Sky Margo.

In another segment of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, the female cast members surprised Angelina with a heartwarming gift, making her feel included after her recent feuds with the group.

The official synopsis of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 6 reads:

"The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas; after partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City and settle in for an extended summer stay at the shore."

What happened in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 6?

In one of the segments of the episode, the group of friends was shown enjoying a meal and some wine at a winery, when Mike informed them that the condition of the men's room was not too pleasant. He confessed that he "peeked" underneath to see the shoes of the person. When an intrigued Pauly D asked him who he saw, Mike revealed, "It was Ronnie."

While the ladies were repulsed by the disclosure, Deena noted that Ronnie might have an upset stomach because of all the olive oil he tasted a few hours ago.

"RIP to the winery's plumbing system," Mike said.

Later, during a one-on-one conversation with Mike, Ronnie stated that he had been offered a speaking engagement in California. He sought Mike's advice to convey his story more eloquently so people could relate to him more. While speaking to the cameras, the MTV star confessed that for once in his life, everything was "good" and in order.

Recalling his first speaking engagement, Ronnie noted that he was "nervous" and missed out on several things he wanted to address. Consequently, he wanted to do better on his second attempt. In the meantime, Mike expressed his appreciation for his co-star, saying:

"It seems like he is on the right path. He's doing the right thing and there is no limit to that."

Ronnie shared another incident with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, where a person diagnosed with cancer came up to him and said that his recovery journey gave him "motivation." It was a poignant moment for Ronnie because it helped him realize how deeply they affected people's lives.

Consequently, Ronnie wanted to excel at his speaking engagement so he could continue helping others while helping himself become better every day. Soon after, Pauly D arrived and learned about Ronnie's next project. He appreciated him for taking accountability and staying on the "right path."

Another segment of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode showed the group having dinner, where Snooki opened up about speaking to her birth mother. While Angelina said she did not know anything about it, Snooki confessed she did not want to "bother her," as she had been seeking therapy and dealing with her own issues.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum then revealed to Angelina and Pauly D that she had made contact with her biological mother, calling the moment "dramatic." The cast members stated they were happy for Snooki when she retold her conversation with her mother. Mike believed it was "beautiful" how everything led Snooki to be where she was today.

Soon after, the ladies surprised Angelina with a family tree collage, including pictures of her and the group. They wanted to make her feel included, irrespective of their recent fallouts.

"This beautiful collage is showing me that we have had a lot of good times, me and the roomies. You know, I need to stop focusing on the negative... I definitely needed this because I don't have too many people that stand by my side," Angelina said.

In the closing segment of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, viewers saw the group return home and reflect on their trip. Mike told his wife that it was a "very good trip" and that it had "positive vibes only." Angelina hung the collage in her house and expressed how at peace she felt now that Vinny 2.0 had moved out of her place.

Although living alone was a major transition, Angelina believed she could continue to improve if she kept working on herself.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

