"Attacking my character" — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Mike on his friends teasing him about getting a hair transplant

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 released episode 5, titled Down to Farm, on June 26, 2025. In one of the segments of the episode, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino found himself in a tough spot when his friends started teasing him about getting hair plugs or a hair transplant. Despite Mike's repeated denials, the group kept insisting that he had a transplant.

"These accusations are attacking my character," Mike said, feeling cornered.

The issue came to a head when Mike and his co-stars went out to have dinner together at the Inn at Cape May in the June 26 episode. One of the waiters turned out to be a native of Turkey, a popular destination for hair procedures. While speaking to him, the group discovered that his parents were hair transplant specialists in Turkey.

As soon as they learned that, they turned to Mike, suggesting that he had some work done.

Regardless, Mike remained adamant about not getting a hair transplant. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star went back and forth, neither confirming nor entirely denying the claim. However, toward the end of the segment, Mike implied that he had the surgery, saying he was "plus 3000," referring to the number of hair follicles.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars congratulate Mike for getting a hair transplant

As soon as the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars discovered the person waiting for them was from Turkey and that his parents were doctors specializing in hair transplants, they began teasing Mike. They further suggested that he had been to Turkey to get his hair done.

"There's rumors going around that Mike got on a plane to Turkey, and possibly, has gotten hair plugs," Ron said.

Feeling cornered, Mike stated that the Turkish waiter seemed like a "setup" orchestrated by his friends. Seeing his reaction, Pauly D clarified that what felt like a setup was purely coincidental and that he had no role to play in it. The MTV stars started laughing when the waiter told Mike that his parents could help him with his hair if he needed a consultation.

Mike turned down the offer, saying he did not need any help. While speaking to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras, the alum stated that the accusations were affecting his "character."

"This is pure speculation," he added.

Mike then said that the "only thing" he liked about Turkey was a "Turkey sandwich with mayo." When the ladies in the group started inquiring, Mike dismissed their queries by suggesting they were all "rumors" and "hairsay."

Meanwhile, Angelina asked Mike if he needed "downtime" to recover from the surgery. He confirmed that one needed "a lot of downtime," but, at the same time, explained:

"I wouldn't know, but you need, like, at least two months downtime."

Hearing how much Mike knew about hair transplants, the group sensed he had undergone the procedure. However, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum remained adamant about not getting anything done.

While speaking to the cameras, Jenni stated that she was no one to judge Mike for going under the knife since she also had multiple cosmetic procedures done.

"If you felt like you needed to do it, I support you," Deena remarked.

Mike, after much prodding, implied that he had a hair transplant. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars then congratulated him.

In another segment of the episode, when Mike called himself "Mikey 3000," a producer asked him if he was referring to "3000 plugs." He explained:

"I don't even call them that stereotypical name, but I'm plus 3000."

The alum implicitly confirmed the speculation; however, his friends supported his decision and praised him for doing what he felt was right.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

