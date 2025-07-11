“She loved you”- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Snooki and Deena console Angelina after her dog’s passing

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 7, titled Baby Making Cologne, was released on July 10, 2025. The episode documented Pauly planning a Jamaica trip for the cast members, as well as Niki, his partner. It also featured Snooki and Deena looking at Angelina's Instagram post, which revealed that she had lost her dog, Peanut.

Earlier in the episode, when Deena went to Angelina's room, she saw Peanut lying on a training pad. When the two found out about the dog's death, they knew Angelina would have been deeply affected as she was very close to the dog. The two then called and consoled her.

"Just know that she's at peace and not suffering, and she loved you," said Snooki.

During the call, Angelina also talked about certain people who didn't show up when they should have been there. Deena believed that her castmate was referring to Vinny 2.0, Angelina's partner. She also thought he should have been there for Angelina in her trying times.

Deena and Snooki console Angelina after her dog's passing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 7

Snooki and Deena met up for drinks when the former said that she thought Peanut had passed before showing Deena an Instagram post by Angelina about the dog. In the post, Angelina had described how much she loved Peanut, and upon reading this, Snooki said that Angelina wasn't going to be okay. Deena agreed and added that Peanut was like their castmate's daughter.

Deena then came to a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional to say that Peanut was Angelina's rock.

"The fact that Peanut passed away just breaks my heart for Ang, so I just hope she's gonna be alright," she added.

Deena and Snooki called Angelina, telling her that they saw her story and asked if she was okay. Angelina responded, saying that she wasn't, before Deena said that she was sorry for the loss, as Snookie told her that she did the best for Peanut. She added that losing her dog was hard for Angelina.

Deena agreed and stated that she gave her an amazing life. While Angelina told them she was feeling bad, Snooki consoled her, saying it wasn't easy to lose a pet. Angelina agreed and said that Peanut was her best friend. Deena demanded to know if she was with someone, and Angelina shared that her friend was there.

"There are people who should've been here that aren't here," Angelina added.

Later on in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, she stated that she would never forget what those people did, and she would keep them away from her life. Deena came to another Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional to speculate that Angelina must have been talking about Vinny 2.0, her partner.

Deena also believed that Vinny should have been there for her, given that he, too, knew and lived with the dog and knew what Angelina must be going through. She also thought Angelina needed a shoulder to cry on, so Vinny should have shown up.

They told her that they called her because they saw her post and needed to make sure she was okay. Angelina appreciated it, while Snooki told her that she knew Peanut was at peace and wasn't suffering. She added that she loved Angelina. After they hung up, Deena said that she knew Angelina wasn't going to be okay.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 are released every Thursday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

