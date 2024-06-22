Fact Check: Are Alara and Stevan from Perfect Match season 2 still together?

The Perfect Match season 2 finale aired on June 21, 2024, and Too Hot to Handle's Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones were declared winners of the season. Contestants had to cast their votes for who they thought was the most compatible pair of the five couples, and Christine and Nigel were declared winners. The other couples who went into the finale were Alara and Stevan, Tolu and Chris, Micah and Kaz, and Elys and Bryton.

Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter were the favorite couple amongst fans and the cast of Perfect Match. After their loss, fans were curious whether their chemistry on set continued after the cameras stopped rolling. However, People confirmed on June 21, 2024, that Alara and Stevan broke up after the show ended.

Stevan and Alara broke up after Perfect Match season 2

Trending

Stevan and Alara seemed to be one of the strongest couples in the villa, and after matching with each other, they weren't involved in any controversy while staying loyal. After the show ended, Stevan confessed that reel life and real life were significantly different.

"You can't expect anything just to be completely honest. You have to go in open mind, open perspective because it will never go the way that you think it's going to go on reality TV," he told People.

In an episode of The Viall Files: Reality Recap, released on June 20, 2024, Stevan spoke to Nick Viall and discussed his connection with Alara inside the house. He told the host that their connection was natural and genuine. However, he added that since he had gone into the show with an open mind, he wouldn't have hesitated to explore his options if someone better walked in.

"Just like the basis that if someone else did come in that had taken my attention away or made me feel some type of way, yeah, I would have explored it more," Stevan said.

Stevan and Alara's journey on the show was nothing short of a romantic tale, and despite not winning Perfect Match, Stevan said he still felt connected with Alara. Stevan said that he and Alara always made their way back to each other despite their connection being tested when they were sent on blind dates. He claimed that it made him feel like they were almost "married."

"At the end, I don't mind losing because I still feel so connected with Alara. She just makes me the best version of me," Stevan shared.

It is also interesting to note that Alara follows Stevan on Instagram, but Stevan does not follow her. While he has remained fairly inactive ever since the show ended, Alara has continued to share videos with other female cast members. These include Micah Lussier, Tolu Ekundare, and Jessica Vestal.

In one of her posts, the Perfect Match cast member shared a photo of her and Stevan, with the caption, "mama didn't raise a loser." She seemed to be reflecting on their journey together, where they appeared as one of the most compatible couples.

Stevan and Alara's journey began in episode 3 after the two went on a date. By the end of episode 4, Stevan confessed his feelings to her and said he did not feel such a connection with anyone. They matched every single night after that.

Their relationship was tested by the other cast members when they sent Stevan on a date with Brittan, who was "110% his type," and Alara on a date with Nigel. However, those dates did not materialize, and the Perfect Match couple reunited.

In the finale, Stevan and Alara discussed how they could manage their relationship outside of the show since it would have to be a long-distance relationship. While Stevan lives in Los Angeles, Alara lives in London, but they tried to figure out how things between them would work.

Hearing their conversations and seeing their connection, fans were hopeful the couple would survive in the real world. However, the love inside the villa did not translate outside.

All episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.