"This is rigged" — Perfect Match fans unhappy that Alara and Stevan did not win

Perfect Match season 2 aired its finale on June 21, 2024, crowning Christine and Nigel, Too Hot to Handle alums, as the winners. While the cast members celebrated, fans appeared dissatisfied with the results. Five couples walked into the finale, some newly formed, some old. Among the older couples were Tolu and Chris, and Alara and Stevan.

Tolu and Chris, despite being strong contenders, faced challenges in their relationship that didn't resonate well with many fans. On the other hand, Alara and Stevan's chemistry appealed the most to the fans.

Not only was their relationship deemed the strongest by fans but also by cast members. However, when the votes were tallied and the results announced, fans were surprised to hear Alara and Stevan did not win. One X user wrote:

"how did stevan & alara not win, this is rigged #perfectmatch."

Perfect Match fans were in disbelief and felt Alara and Stevan deserved to win.

"I don't know what the heck I just watched, but here's the only couple that deserved to win: Alara and Stevan !!! #PerfectMatch #PerfectMatchNetflix," another fan wrote.

"HOW THE F*CK DID THEY NOT WIN??? #perfectmatch," one person wrote.

"Stevan & Alara were robbed! #perfectmatch #perfectmatch2," one tweet read.

Fans even commented on their unhappiness with the voting. Despite knowing about the couple's budding chemistry, cast members chose someone else as the winner.

"The fact that they picked anyone besides Alara and Stevan is straight hater sh*t lol #perfectmatch #theperfectmatch," one person commented.

"A couple who been together 5 seconds won over alara & stevan? Are yall ok? #perfectmatch," another person wrote.

"I don't care, Stevan and Alara are my winners and they're the perfect match. #perfectmatch," a fan reacted.

Stevan and Alara's journey on Perfect Match season 2

Too Hot to Handle fame Stevan was initially paired with Micah Lussier. He showed an interest in Xanthi, who was paired with Dated & Related alum Kaz Bishop. In episode 3, Kaz and Stevan swapped partners and paired with Micah and Xanthi, respectively.

Stevan's equation with Xanthi felt threatened after the former was sent on a date with Dated & Related star Alara Taneri. Although she was not his "type," he immediately felt connected to her. By the end of episode 4, Stevan made Alara his match and prevented Dom Gabriel from stealing her from him. Both Dom and Xanthi were unmatched and evicted from the villa.

Stevan even prepared a home-cooked meal for Alara, which pleasantly surprised her. The other cast member applauded his efforts and called their relationship "genuine." Alara confessed she had never connected with someone as quickly as she did with Stevan.

"We are the same person in totally different bodies. It's the connection and the spark. That romance and loyalty. And it just means, like, he cares so much about me," Alara said.

During the mixer in Perfect Match episode 8, where the boys interacted with eliminated girls and new singles, turmoil ensued for many couples. Harry kissed Melinda, prompting Jessica to break all ties with him. Chris's confession of feeling guilty for not exploring other options caused a minor hiccup in his relationship with Tolu. However, Stevan remained unbothered as his affection and love were focused on Alara only. He felt they were almost "married."

Known as "one of the strongest couples of all time," Tolu noted in the finale episode that Alara and Stevan "looked really happy together." Later in the episode, when Elys went in to cast her vote, she voted for Alara and Stevan and said:

"There's just it. I mean, if they don't win, I don't know what the f*ck I'll do."

Perfect Match season 2 finale aired on June 21, 2024, on Netflix.