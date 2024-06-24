Perfect Match season 2 released its finale episode on June 21, 2024, on Netflix and saw finalists Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor win the season. The two matched before the show's final episode and won an all-expense-paid trip to Thailand as the "perfect match" on the show.

In the final episode of Perfect Match season 2, Tolu and Chris sent Christine and Nigel on a date where they bonded. Before this, Christine was matched with Kaz Bishop, who was partnered with Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier. However, after one date, Kaz and Christine ended up calling things off, with Kaz going back to Lussier. Meanwhile, Christine matched with Nigel to go forward as a match for the finale.

Fans and other contestants like Nigel and Christine as a couple, and the two also shared their will to stay together after the show ended filming. However, they ended up breaking up, citing distance as the reason. It is worth mentioning that they did go on the Thailand trip before calling things off.

Christine and Nigel called off their relationship after Perfect Match season 2

The finale for Perfect Match season 2 saw five finalist couples, including Chris and Tolú, Stevan and Alara, Kaz and Micah, Bryton and Elys, and Nigel and Christine. Former contestants of the show were brought back to cast their votes and decide the perfect match.

Christine Obanor and Nigel, both alums of Too Hot to Handle, were voted winners and won by a single vote. This decision received mixed responses from viewers and fans. However, the couple expressed that they had everything that it took to be in the finale after host Nick Lachey asked them about their compatibility.

Nigel and Christine were first seen bonding during the mixer episode, but at the time, Christine decided to match with Kaz, and Nigel was sent back. However, they rekindled their relationship in the finale and shared a connection, wanting to explore whether they could be a match or not.

During their date, Nigel asked Christine about her and Kaz's status. She seemed to be open to exploring other matches, irrespective of whether she was in a match with Kaz at the moment. The Too Hot to Handle cast member said that she and Kaz were "good" and while he did "check off things" in her box, she wanted to get to know other people as well.

"He does check off things on my box, but I do wanna get to know other people 'cause I feel like it's fair to see, like, what really is my ideal perfect match," Christine said.

Nigel Jones seemed equally invested in Christine and reassured her that he was looking for a potential bond to blossom between the two. He said that people were "so used to the single Nigel" that they didn't know how he could be when he was in a relationship.

"So, I just, wanted you to know, that if we do want to pursue each other, I am 100% serious about it," Nigel told Christine.

Both of them matched with each other after their date and stood strong, beating all the other couples to win the show.

Are the winners of Perfect Match Season 2 still together?

Nigel and Christine, both alums of Too Hot to Handle, seemed to know how to win since they were both finalists in their respective seasons. In Perfect Match season 2 as well, they won, showing how compatible they were, after bonding in a very short period. However, they didn't end up together after the filming was done, but they did go on their prize, the Thailand vacation, before ending things.

While the exact reason behind their breakup is unclear, there seems to be no bad blood between the two, as they even seemed cordial despite the breakup. They had good things to say about their compatibility during the finale.

Christine noted that she felt a "connection" with Nigel, adding that they were compatible. Meanwhile, her match said that Christine mirrored him with her humor, which was "the number one way to get me." Adding that she got him, Nigel noted that he felt like they had known "each other for years."

The couple had a short but respectable relationship on the show, which didn't end up blossoming outside the Perfect Match villa.

All the episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of Perfect Match are available for streaming only on Netflix.