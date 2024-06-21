Perfect Match finale: Christine calls Kaz a "gaslighter"

The season 2 finale of Perfect Match saw a change in dynamics among the contestants. After Kaz matched with Christine in the last episode, she was sent on a date with Nigel in the finale episode, released on Friday, June 21.

Another person who went on a date was Micah's partner Izzy. This development left Kaz and Micah uncertain about their future on the show. Kaz approached Micah to tell her that he felt like he made a mistake pairing up with Christine and that he still wasn't over her.

After Christine returned from her date, Micah told her about her talk with Kaz. This prompted her to confront Kaz about his feelings. Kaz's indifferent behavior left Christine's "blood boiling," and she said:

Trending

"I feel like he's such a gaslighter."

Why did Perfect Match contestant Christine call Kaz a gaslighter?

Christine was happy with her date with Nigel, according to what she told the girls. However, she also wanted to see how things were with Kaz. Micah was among the group and said that Kaz had come up to her and told her he wanted to get back. According to Micah, Kaz said,

"I'm so sorry. I f*cked up. I miss you. I wanna be with you."

Christine then said that the only reason Kaz went back to Micah was because he felt threatened by Christine going on a date. She said he knew Micah still had feelings for him, and he took advantage of that to secure his position on the show.

Kaz then pulled Christine aside for a conversation. When Christine said that she felt like he was trying to play it safe by going back to Micah, Kaz talked over her to say he wasn't. He then said that there were "feelings involved."

She felt disrespected and accused Kaz of blindsiding not only her but also Holly, Micah, and Brittan. Kaz defended himself and said that the whole point of the show was to get to know people and then choose the best.

Christine walked away after Kaz said he didn't think they were compatible. In a chat back with the girls, she said Kaz angered her and that he was a gaslighter. She added:

"He's trying to make it seem like it's nothing, nothing between us. But it's messed up because it's like I came in, I saw him, I knew I wanted him. So why did he choose me?"

She also questioned how Kaz could kiss her and then tell Micah he wanted to be with her. Micah said everything that Christine was feeling was valid, stating that she had similar experiences while living with Kaz.

What did Holly, Brittan, and Christine say about Kaz in the Perfect Match season 2 finale?

When the focus shifted to Kaz and Micah in the final conversation before the contestants went in to vote for the Perfect Match of the season, Holly was the first one to speak.

She said that Kaz was lucky to have found a woman who loved him because he used other women in the Perfect Match villa to "weaponize" his own relationship. Brittan chimed in, saying that Kaz, not knowing what he wanted, left her, Holly, and Micah confused.

Christine then called him a "scammer," alleging that he only returned to Micah because her date with Nigel threatened him. She added that Micah deserved better and that he would make a Perfect Match with the devil himself.

Viewers can stream both seasons of Perfect Match on Netflix.