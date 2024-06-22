Fact Check: Are Micah and Kaz from Perfect Match season 2 still together?

Perfect Match season 2 finale aired on June 21 and saw 5 couples competing for the crown and an all-expense-paid vacation of their choice. One of the 5 couples was the pairing of Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop who spent the most time together on the show despite Kaz pursuing other contestants.

When confronted by others, Micah ended up defending Kaz and stood by his side till the end. But sadly for the fans of the couple, in an interview with People, Micah confirmed they had broken up after the show. She said:

"I just don't think that we were the right people for each other, and I don't think that he was in a space to be someone that I could have something real with. So, just not the right time."

Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones eventually won Perfect Match season 2 by a difference of just one vote.

The couple was criticized in Perfect Match season 2

Although Kaz and Micah's relationship seemed to be blooming on Perfect Match, the troubles came knocking in when Kaz and Christine started building some sort of chemistry together. Kaz then proceeded to end things with Micah and asked Christine to pair up with him.

When Christine was sent on a date with Nigel by Tolú and Chris, Tolú claimed that this was a strategic move as she wanted to see if Christine and Kaz would stick together or not. Tolú also considered Micah as a friend and hoped that Kaz would go back to Micah.

As predicted, Kaz rekindled with Micah confessing that if it's not her by his side then he's willing to go back home alone. In the finale, Kaz confided in Stevan and told him about his feelings towards Micah. He said:

"I'm finding it hard to switch that off and move on."

Kaz also admitted that meeting Christine scrambled his thoughts and that's when the problems arose with Micah.

Kaz and Micah's journey on the show

Kaz, a Dated and Related alum was known for occasionally flirting with various female contestants present in the house of Perfect Match. While Micah, who stood by Kaz's side throughout his indecisiveness was visibly distraught after finding out that Kaz had kissed Holly Scarfone during a game.

The couple argued as Micah had witnessed the kiss herself and confronted Kaz about it. Micah pushed Kaz further away when in episode 9 he went out with one of the eventual winners, Christine Obanor.

Christine persuaded Kaz to leave Micah, leaving her emotional. Micah confided in Izzy Zapata when Kaz and Christine were sleeping in the room beside her, calling Kaz's actions disgusting. She stated:

"Like, I'm happy that his true colors kept showing and showing and showing, and then there's no way to look away from it. Like... disgusting."

The next day, Stevan asked Micah if she saw Izzy as a potential match, which Micah denied. She explained to Stevan that she still had feelings for Kaz and only saw Izzy as a friend.

The couple saw various ups and downs in their journey of Perfect Match season 2, but Micah stood by Kaz's side till the end. She even defended Kaz when the singles and couples criticized Kaz's behavior in the show. It was clear to see the sparks between Micah and Kaz, and the couple had an emotional heart-to-heart during the finale to seemingly resolve their issues.

However, as Perfect Match season 2 ended and the cameras stopped rolling, the couple ended their relationship. Micah was still positive about her feelings throughout the show towards Kaz and had only good things to say about him.

She referred to Kaz as a "rollercoaster" and clarified that the makers of the show edited the show in such a way that made it seem like there wasn't much substance in their relationship.

Perfect Match season released its finale on July 21 which can be streamed on Netflix.