Fact Check: Does 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick’s brother John still live with him and Thaís? Current whereabouts explored

John McManus, who had previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, was recently a cast member of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4. With his laid-back personality and witty sense of humor, John became a fan-favorite on the show.

As seen on 90 Day Fiancé, John used to live with his half-brother Patrick Mendez. However, since Patrick started seeing Thaís Ramone, the dynamics between the siblings shifted. Even when Thaís moved in, John was living with them in the same house. Although Thaís and John didn’t approve of each other, they were managing co-living.

Later, when Patrick and Thaís had to move to LA, John found Megan Brown on the show 90 Day: The Single Life. Reportedly John moved out of the LA house by the time he appeared on The Single Life. As of now, 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick’s brother John is not currently living with him and Thaís.

Trending

90 Day Fiancé star Patrick and John's relationship

On 90 Day Fiancé season 9, John entered the show as Patrick’s half-brother. At the time, John was living in the same house with his brother Patrick and Thaís Ramone, Patrick’s partner. John’s personality and witty comebacks on the show won fans' hearts but failed to impress Thaís.

Things have not been smooth between John and his brother Patrick’s partner, Thaís Ramone. John has also been telling Patrick that Thaís is taking advantage and is an alleged scammer. However, Patrick continued to date her against his brother’s wishes.

90 Day Fiancé's Thaís Ramone and John's conflict

Since Thaís Ramone moved to the US, she has been on a K-1 visa. She and her boyfriend Patrick’s brother John didn’t see eye to eye from the beginning. They have had many differences and issues while communicating.

However, she knew that Patrick and John were sharing a house before she moved in. She didn't like the fact that John used to throw various parties and would invite girls home.

John and Patrick used to live together in Austin, Texas. It was Patrick’s home, and later, 90 Day Fiancé's Thaís Ramone joined them after she moved in. As John and Patrick used to work together in the same company, they often had to move for work.

The brothers used to work for Vivint Inc., a smart home security system company. While Patrick’s job was to assist clients with security, John was associated with the installation of security cameras.

Soon, all three moved to Dallas, Texas, for John and Patrick’s work. It was before Patrick and Thaís got married. They also moved briefly to LA, Nevada, while John was part of the Tell All.

John and Megan

During his time on 90 Day Fiancé, John didn’t share much about his dating life. It changed when he appeared on The Single Life. However, during 90 Day: The Single Life, John revealed that he was in love with Megan, whom he met online and met four months later. Soon, he changed his Facebook status to Taken as well. They met in San Antonio.

After dating for five months, to everyone’s surprise, John proposed to Megan on the series Tell All. They became the first couple to get engaged during the show.

Meanwhile, Megan has a child from her previous relationship. John is enjoying his life with Megan and their daughter. He continues to have a cordial relationship with his brother and occasionally visits Patrick, Thaís, and their daughter, Aleesi.