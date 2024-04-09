90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All pt 4 - John proposes to Meghan

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 8, 2024, that showed John proposing to Meghan in the Tell-All segment. After being under fire in the previous episode for not having a timeline for his relationship with Meghan, John proposed to the latter, who agreed to marry him.

John got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. While the proposal made some cast members chuckle, others were emotional, especially after Meghan said yes. The two reality stars then decided to take the next step in their relationship.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will air the final part of the Tell-All segment next week on TLC.

Meghan says yes to John's proposal in 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All pt. 4

In the Tell-All part 4 of 90 Day: Single Life season four, Chantel asked John if he planned on proposing to Meghan. He told her that his timeline for a proposal was "whenever it happens." However, he got on one knee and asked Meghan to marry him.

"Miss Meghan Brown, will you do me the honors of being my wife? I could live a thousand lives and never meet anybody as beautiful."

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member added that he would never meet someone with as beautiful a soul as Meghan's and that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. John then stated that he wanted her daughter, to be his daughter and that he loved her.

As the couple kissed and hugged, the host, Shaun Robinson, asked Meghan what her answer was and she said, "Yes."

The rest of the cast congratulated the newly engaged couple and Shaun noted that it was the first-ever Tell-All proposal on the show. When Tim joked about being invited to the wedding, John told him not to ask them about it as they had just got engaged.

Patrick, John's brother, who was also present during the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All segment expressed his thoughts about the engagement. He said that while he was there to support his brother, he didn't always say the nicest things to John and Meghan. However, Patrick did tell the TLC couple that he was happy for them.

Meghan was then asked by Shaun how she felt and she said that she felt different. Tim followed up and asked Meghan if being engaged would help with the jealousy she felt and she said agreed that it would.

The cast gave the couple a standing ovation after which Shaun asked Patrick to leave. While leaving, Patrick told the cameras that he had no idea John would propose and was surprised by it.

"I definitely feel like they love each other and I've seen that, but I don't always think that's enough," Patrick stated.

Meghan and John left the cast after the segment and Meghan told the cameras that she couldn't believe she was "finally" engaged. She added that it was a lot to take in but she was happy that John proposed since "it was about time."

Backstage, John and Veronica spoke about the engagement. Veronica told the 90 Day: The Single Life cast member that he and Meghan were an amazing couple. Meanwhile, Patrick received a phone call from his wife, Thais, and he broke the news to her. Like Patrick, Thais, was also surprised by the proposal and felt that it was too early. Echoing her thoughts, Patrick said that he was worried about it as Meghan had a timeline but he didn't think John would follow it.

