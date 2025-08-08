Family Recipe Showdown contestants Brandon and Blaine Roberts talk food and experience on the show

Family Recipe Showdown returned with a new episode on August 7, 2025, where brothers Brandon and Blaine Roberts appeared as contestants competing for the $10,000 cash prize. In an interview with KFDM News, posted on August 6, 2025, the brothers who grew up in Port Neches discussed their love for cooking, food and their experience on the Food Network show.The twosome shed light on their cooking styles, sharing that they were intuitive home cooks who grew up picking up tips and tricks watching their grandmother in the kitchen.While reflecting on the dishes they prepared for Family Recipe Showdown, the brothers revealed that they were assigned a specific category, which they had to follow while deciding on the theme of their dishes. In their case, seafood was the primary category. Consequently, Brandon and Blaine had to reinvent and adapt their family recipes to stay aligned with the category.The Roberts brothers also shed light on the auditioning process and the dishes they prepared that earned them a spot in the culinary competition.Family Recipe Showdown stars Brandon and Blaine discuss their experience cooking on a set with a large production team View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrandon and Blaine described themselves as &quot;intuitive&quot; cooks who honed their skills over time. Seven years apart, each had their unique cooking style, which, along with their family recipes, they wanted to show the world through their participation in Family Recipe Showdown.When asked about what they cooked on the Food Network competition, Brandon explained that they were assigned the category 'Catch of the South,' which meant that they had to cook with seafood.Consequently, in the first round, the brothers prepared a Pontchartrain with salmon, Cajun cream sauce, and some asparagus, although it was traditionally prepared with catfish or red snapper.Host Octavia Spencer (Image via Getty)Shortly after, Brandon and Blaine shared that they prepared a bacon and jalapeno, cornbread savory waffle with a double-battered fried chicken thigh with sriracha honey glaze as their audition dish, adding that it wasn't included in the episode.While discussing the audition process and how they got news about the show, Brandon said:&quot;We had a guy reach out on Instagram and said, 'We like the look of your food. Do you have a family member that you, maybe, cook with sometimes?' [I replied] 'Yeah, my brother.' So he said, 'We'll reach out to him and see if he's interested.'&quot;The Family Recipe Showdown competitor added that it was after a few rounds of interviews that they finally got the &quot;green light&quot; to appear on the show. With that, they traveled to New Orleans in November 2024 to film the series.The Roberts brothers expressed that it was a &quot;big deal&quot; to have the opportunity to cook on national television and that they were still trying to process everything. Blaine chimed in, saying his appreciation for the production team and other crew members grew after he got firsthand experience of what it felt like to work on a set.He stated that the cameramen and other crew members worked 16-hour days, trying to capture the best shots for each episode.&quot;It really gave a different perspective to when you watch it, you understand what the art actually is that they're putting into it,&quot; he added.However, at the same time, the brothers confessed that cooking with so many people around them spiked their stress levels. Brandon noted that the feeling subsides after a while, especially when they get engrossed in the cooking process.The Family Recipe Showdown competitors concluded their segment by stating how &quot;interesting&quot; their experience had been on the Food Network show.Family Recipe Showdown episodes are every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET only on Food Network.