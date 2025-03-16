"Filed a federal temporary restraining order"— Riverbend Resources' founder reveals how he deals with knockoff products on Shark Tank

Shark Tank season 16 aired episode 13 this week on Friday, March 14, 2025. The segment saw several new entrepreneurs take the stage including Erik Diedrichsen from West Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Ad

The entrepreneur came seeking $300,000 in exchange for 10% equity in his company, Riverbend Resources. Eric introduced the Poultry Pro Feeder, a product aimed at providing a cleaner way to feed Chickens and Hens. The entrepreneur said the "innovative feeding system" would allow pet parents to turn any plastic container into a "no-mess, no-waste" weatherproof feeder in minutes.

As the conversation progressed, Eric told the sharks he was selling his product on Amazon as his business model followed a business-to-customer model. He also revealed that the company got "flooded with knockoffs," after which, he went retail.

Ad

Trending

"There's literally hundreds of knockoffs and we've filed a federal temporary restraining order which we got," Eric said.

Eric receives an investment for his Poultry Pro Feeder from Daymond John in Shark Tank season 16 episode 13

Ad

In Shark Tank season 16 episode 13, titled, Time to elevate your social game! Eric Diedrichsen sought 300,000 in exchange for 10% equity in Riverbend Resources. He started his pitch by telling the sharks how much people loved their cats and dogs and informed them that the number three most popular pet in America was chickens.

He said around 10% of American households had chickens for pets and that they had been feeding them "all wrong." He said that the traditional old feeders were messy and "useless." The Shark Tank season 16 cast member explained they needed to constantly be refilled and could not be left outside.

Ad

"They're a buffet for wild birds, squirrels and other animals and the food is always covered in feathers, chicken poop. They're gross. And this is how you have to clean all that cr*p off," he added.

Eric shook the container in his hand to demonstrate the cleaning process of a traditional chicken feeder. He introduced the Poultry Pro Feeder and said it solved all those problems.

Ad

Ad

The Shark Tank season 16 entrepreneur told the investors that by using a hole saw in the kit, customers could drill "three inches up" from the bottom of a five-gallon bucket, barrel, or bin. He added they would then hand-tighten the feeder ports to complete the installation process.

Erik explained that the chickens would have to "stick their heads inside" to eat, there would be little to no mess and keep the containers free of rodents and other animals.

Ad

The Shark Tank entrepreneur also introduced the investors to the Poultry Pro Waterer, engineered for "easy carrying" that could hold up to five gallons of water in a bucket.

"And with our patented venting technology, you can connect a garden hose directly to the back for a self-filling and self-cleaning option," he added.

After Erik wrapped up his pitch, Mark Cuban said he didn't believe that 10% of households had chickens for pets. Daymond John also noted that he wasn't sold on the number. Robert Herjavec told the Riverbend Resources' founder that there was one shark who had "lots of chickens," which was Daymond.

Ad

Ad

The sharks asked Daymond what he thought of the product and the Shark Tank investor said it was "genius." Robert asked the entrepreneur about his sales and Erik revealed the lifetime sales were "$3 million." He further said that they had done $1 million in sales "this year" and were forecasted to do $2 million more.

Mark Cuban asked about his margins and Erik said the product was made for approximately $5 and that the kit was retailed for $30.

Ad

"Comes with three and the hole saw," he added.

Kevin O'Leary asked if he was selling directly to chicken owners and Erik said he was. He said that he was on Amazon but that the company went retail. He opened up about having to deal with hundreds of knockoff products, prompting Kevin to ask if he had a patent.

The Shark Tank season 16 star said he had three design patents and that he got a temporary restraining order to help tackle the problem. While most sharks backed out of offering Erik a deal, Daymond John told him he would give him $300,000 for 25% equity.

Ad

Erik said it was a big number and Mark told the entrepreneur that Daymond was a "big Shark." Erik asked the interested investor if he would be willing to go for a 20% equity instead of 25% and he said yes.

The two struck a deal in Shark Tank season 16 episode 13, which is available to stream on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback