“Finalists were already running on fumes”- 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing star Kevin shares how the final challenge kept them on their “toes”

The coveted finale of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing was released on May 25. It featured Sawyer claiming the win after competing against Kevin, Nini, Stephanie, and Bryan. The two-part finale required the contestants to prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the proteins assigned to them by the Golden Knife holders.

Kevin was the first to be eliminated that night, going out in round one. Nini and Stephanie followed in round two, with the final round held between Sawyer and Bryan. Ahead of the finale on May 25, Kevin took to his Instagram to invite his fans to watch. In the post, he shared what it was like to compete in the final episode.

"Co-hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi weren’t pulling any punches, and we finalists were already running on fumes," he said.

He also shared how the finale episode kept its finalists on their "toes" until the very last second.

What Kevin Lee from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing shared about his experience in the season finale

In his Instagram post, Kevin mentioned that the finale was releasing on Sunday, May 25, at 8 pm, and it was titled The Final Shift. He said that he had made it to the finale of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing after pushing himself to the limit. He mentioned that they were going to cook an elevated breakfast, lunch, and dinner, all in one grueling stretch.

He shared how the hosts, Esther Choi and Michael Symon, weren't introducing any new twists, but the finalists were already "running on fumes". He also stated that he would be seen on the finale, not slowing down because he didn't come that far to slow down.

He then noted how nothing in this season of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing had been predictable, so the finale too was far from it. Not revealing much about the episode, Kevin said,

"Let's just say they kept us on our toes until the very last second."

He also mentioned that judges Antonia Lofaso, Graham Elliot, and Jet Tila had the final say, adding that only one of them walked away with the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing title and the $75,000 prize money. He concluded the post by asking fans to tune in to find out what happens in the finale.

Comments from contestants of the show poured in, including chefs Stephanie and the winning chef Sawyer.

What happened on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season finale?

The episode started with the hosts announcing what the chefs would be making that day. They said they would be making an elevated breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and started off the episode with a speed challenge. Kevin happened to win it, and with it, he also bagged the Golden Knife.

As a reward, he got to assign proteins to his fellow players and himself. He picked the shellfish for himself and assigned the rest to the others. Unfortunately, he was at the bottom of the challenge and was eliminated. Bryan was the winner, so he received the Golden Knife and got to decide which proteins everyone would have. He chose to keep Kevin's assignment of proteins the same.

Nini and Stephanie were eliminated at this point, while Sawyer bagged the win. For the final challenge, he cooked Wagyu beef while Bryan cooked his chicken. Sawyer won the season and bagged the $75,000.

