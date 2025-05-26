"He's so deserving"— 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing fans divided by Jonathon Sawyer's victory, argue Bryan should have won

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 found its winner after a two-part nail biting finale that aired on May 25, 2025, on the Food Network. The segment saw the final five contestants get revealed, after which they started getting eliminated, challenge after challenge.

In the end, the battle was between chefs Jonathon Sawyer and Bryan Voltaggio and ultimately, the last chef standing was Sawyer. He became the winner of the show and the recipient of a cash prize of $75,000 after Sunday's episode.

Fans of the cooking reality show commented on his victory online and celebrated his win.

"Awww I’m so happy for Sawyer, he’s so deserving," one person wrote on X.

"So happy for Jonathan! Congratulations @chefsawyer!" a fan commented.

"Congratulations @chefsawyer #24in24 you so earned that omg watching you cook was an inspiration keep on going strong," a tweet read.

Some fans of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 felt Bryan deserved to win the show more.

"Messed up.. Brian deserved this," a person wrote.

"Bryan and Jonathan were worthy final opponents but my heart broke a little for Bryan. That being said, blind tasting is a must for next season! i would love to see Chef Guarnaschelli compete please," a fan commented.

"Congratulations #ChefSawyer This makes up for House of Knives," a tweet read.

Fans of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 further said:

"I’m gonna have to peace out on any competition that Bryan Voltaggio is in because clearly he’s just never meant to win. Such bs. Best story won, not best chef," a person wrote.

"@chefsawyer congrats on your amazing win on #24in24. So proud of you," a fan commented.

"The best version of me did win"— Chef Jonathon reflects upon the final results of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2

After Jonathon Sawyer was announced as the winner of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, the finalists commented on the results. Sawyer was emotional about his victory and said that he could have imagined himself winning based on his turbulent past as his "previous self."

He said that the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 tested him in ways that he had never been tested in before, including mentally, physically, emotionally, and culinarily. He said that there was no way any other version of himself could have won the show.

"The best version of me did win," he added.

Bryan Voltaggio also commented on his journey and noted that although it wasn't the result he had hoped for, it had been an "amazing experience." He revealed that he would not be returning to the show after season 2 as it was "done."

The season 2 finalist had also taken to social media to reflect on his journey ahead of the finale in an Instagram post. Jonathon had written that saying that it was a long day was an understatement.

"20 some hours ago 24 of of us friends, peers, chefs showed up and knew that all of us save for one had to go home," he wrote.

He added that it was down to the final five and that over the course of three challenges, only one chef would be left standing.

Bryan had also taken to Instagram to do the same and write that the contestants had channeled everything they knew to secure a win over the weekend. While acknowledging the hard work his competitors had put in, he raised a glass to everyone who came along "for the ride."

Fans of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 commented on Jonathon beating Bryan in the finale and were divided by the winner.

All episodes of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 can be streamed on HBO Max.

